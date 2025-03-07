Big East Women's Tournament Bracket 2025: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more 

The 2025 Big East Women's Basketball Tournament has a host of intriguing teams as the conference figures out which teams will receive the automatic bid into the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Here's a closer look into everything fans need to know regarding the 2025 Big East Women's Basketball Tournament.

Big East Tournament bracket 2025

The Big East Tournament consists of all 11 conference teams that are seeded by their place in the conference standings throughout the regular season. The tournament is single-elimination and will see the top five seeds (UConn, Creighton, Seton Hall, Marquette and Villanova) get byes into the quarterfinals. The bracket will go on until the Big East Conference champion is crowned.

Big East Tournament Schedule 2025

Friday, March 7

Game Opponents Time (ET) 1 (9) Butler vs. (8) St. John's 11:00 a.m. 2 (10) Georgetown vs. (7) Providence 1:30 p.m. 3 (11) Xavier vs. (6) DePaul 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

Game Opponents Time (ET) 4 Game 1 Winner vs. (1) UConn 12:00 p.m. 5 (5) Villanova vs. (4) Marquette 2:30 p.m. 6 Game 2 Winner vs. (2) Creighton 7:00 p.m. 7 Game 3 Winner vs. (3) Seton Hall 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

Game Opponents Time (ET) 8 Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner 2:30 p.m. 9 Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner 5:00 p.m.

Monday, March 10

Game Opponents Time (ET) 10 Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner 7:00 p.m.

When does the Big East Tournament start and how to watch the games?

Date: March 7-10, 2025

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

The first round games will be available on the Big East Digital Network while the remainder of the tournament, beginning with the quarterfinals, will be on linear television. The quarterfinals will be on FS1 and FS2 throughout Saturday, the two semifinal games will be aired on FOX on Sunday, and the final will air Monday on FS1.

All games will also be available to stream on the Fox Sports App and YouTube TV, amongst other streaming platforms that carry Fox stations.

Big East Tournament Tickets 2025

Fans can purchase tickets for the Big East Women's Basketball Tournament through the Big East website. Tickets are available as individual sessions or an all-session ticket through Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available through other third-party ticket-sharing websites.

What date does March Madness 2025 start?

March Madness 2025 officially begins on Sunday, March 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET, when the Selection Sunday show is aired on ESPN where fans will find out the official 68-team bracket, as well as teams that received at-large bids. The First Four games will tip off on March 19 with the Round of 64 beginning 48 hours later.

