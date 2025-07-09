Big Ten analyst tips Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas to play a "major role" under Eric Musselman and USC

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes Alijah Arenas, son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, will play a key role at USC in the coming season. On Monday, during the CBS Sports "Inside College Basketball" show, Rothstein said Arenas is expected to make an instant impact in Eric Musselman’s second year in charge.

Ad

“Alijah Arenas is going to come in, the son of Gilbert Arenas, and play a major role as a freshman,” Rothstein said. “Rodney Rice from Maryland will be on one wing. Chad Baker-Mazzara will be on the other wing. I also think Virginia transfer Jacob Kofi could make a major, major jump as an under-the-radar transfer.” [Timestamp 16:39-17:16]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Rothstein ranked USC 10th in his Big Ten power rankings, behind top teams like Purdue and Michigan. He acknowledged the Trojans lost key players like Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates but praised Musselman’s ability to rebuild on the fly.

“Going to go to Eric Musselman and USC,” Rothstein said. “A program that lost Desmond Claude, that lost Wesley Yates, but Eric Musselman, the importer himself, was able to flip USC's roster. He's been as good as anybody in college basketball at adapting to immediate eligibility.”

Ad

Alijah, who starred at Chatsworth High School, comes into college as a top prospect in the 2025 recruiting class after reclassifying from the 2026 class. He committed to USC over Arizona (his father’s alma mater), Kansas, Kentucky and Louisville.

His father, Gilbert, was one of the league’s most exciting scorers during his time with the Washington Wizards, where he spent the majority of his career. Gilbert averaged over 20.0 points per game in the NBA and made a name for himself as one of the most fearless guards of his era.

Ad

Alijah Arena survived a car crash

While he is now ready to take on the rigors of college basketball in the new season, Alijah Arenas had to battle to stay alive after a car accident that put him in a medically induced coma in April.

The USC commit recovered at home after the incident and is now focused on getting ready for basketball.

His family released a statement after he was released from the hospital, citing that his spirit remains strong and he has all the love and support needed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here