Big Ten basketball games today, 27 January: TV channel, streaming options and more

Five matchups will headline a busy Saturday in the Big Ten, including a national broadcast (Indiana/Illinois), a regional broadcast (Iowa/Michigan), and a trio of games featured on the league's Big Ten Network.

Second-ranked Purdue won't play until Sunday, but there's still plenty of hoops action for Big Ten fans. Here's the skinny on the games for Saturday.

Big Ten basketball games today

Indiana vs. Illinois

The league's marquee game is the only one with a ranked team. The 10th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 5-3) will host the Indiana Hoosiers (12-7, 4-4) at 3 p.m. ET, which will be broadcast on Fox.

Jason Benetti and former Purdue standout Robbie Hummel will broadcast the game. Illinois is a hefty 14.5-point favorite, which is interesting considering that the Illini have lost two of their last four conference games.

Indiana and Illinois have a historic rivalry with roots in the days of Lou Henson and Bob Knight. Streaming options for those without cable include Fubo and Sling.

Iowa vs. Michigan

Michigan and guard Jalen Llewellyn face Iowa in a competitive Big Ten game this afternoon on FS1.

Two historically proud programs that are struggling will face off in another afternoon game as the Michigan Wolverines (7-12, 2-6) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-8, 3-5). The game will be a 5 p.m. Eastern broadcast on Fox's FS1 channel. Dave Sams will handle the play-by-play and Nick Bahe will serve as the analyst.

Michigan is a 1.5-point home favorite in a virtually even game. Both teams enter with two-game losing streaks. Streaming platforms Sling and Fubo include the FS1 channel with some packages.

Nebraska vs. Maryland

The league's early game tips at noon Eastern, with the Maryland Terrapins (12-8, 4-5) hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-5, 5-4). The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, with Jason Horowitz and Brian Butch commentating.

Maryland is a 3.5-point home favorite, and star guard Jahmir Young will look to continue his inspired play. Maryland enters having won its last game, a 69-67 victory at Iowa, while Nebraska has won its last two, at home over Ohio State and Northwestern.

The BTN is featured with some packages on Sling and Fubo and online via the FoxSports app.

Minnesota vs. Penn State

The Penn State Nittany Lions (9-10, 3-5) will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-7, 3-5) in one of the Big Ten's evening games, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, with Mike Hall calling the play-by-play and former Michigan standout Dane Fife as the color analyst.

The game is a near toss-up, with Minnesota just a 2.5-point road underdog. The Gophers have lost their last four games, while Penn State enters with just a one-game losing streak. Streaming options for the game include the FoxSports app, Fubo and Sling.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern

The Big Ten's late game will feature the Northwestern Wildcats (14-5, 5-3) hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (13-6, 3-5). The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, with Dave Revsine and Shon Morris on the call. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Ohio State is a 2.5-point underdog on the road, although the Buckeyes have lost four of their last five games. Northwestern, meanwhile, has won two of its last three, including a 96-91 overtime win over Illinois on Wednesday. Fans without the Big Ten Network could follow online via Sling, Fubo or the FoxSports app.