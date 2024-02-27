Big Ten basketball power rankings after Week 16: A look at the conference standings and NCAA tournament chances

The Big Ten standings are beginning to take shape, as the 2023-24 regular season nears its conclusion with conference tournaments and Selection Sunday less than a month away. The top spot in the conference appears to belong to the Purdue Boilermakers, who are 2.5 games ahead of the Illinois Fighting Illini with just three games left on their schedule.

With the regular season winding down, here's a look at which Big Ten teams appear likely to reach the NCAA Tournament this season.

Big Ten standings

#1: No.2-ranked Purdue Boilermakers - 25-3 (14-3 in conference play)

#2: No.13-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini - 20-7 (11-5)

#T-3: Northwestern Wildcats - 19-8 (10-6)

#T-3: Wisconsin Badgers - 18-9 (10-6)

#5: Nebraska Cornhuskers - 20-8 (10-7)

#6: Michigan State Spartans - 17-11 (9-8)

#7: Minnesota Golden Gophers - 17-10 (8-8)

#T-8: Iowa Hawkeyes - 16-12 (8-9)

#T-8: Penn State Nittany Lions - 14-14 (8-9)

#10: Maryland Terrapins - 15-13 (7-10)

#T-11: Indiana Hoosiers - 14-13 (6-10)

#T-11: Rutgers Scarlet Knights - 14-13 (6-10)

#13: Ohio State Buckeyes - 16-12 (6-11)

#14: Michigan Wolverines - 8-20 (3-14)

2024 March Madness predictions for Big Ten teams

The Big Ten has just two teams that are ranked in the latest rendition of the AP Top 25 Poll. The No.2-ranked Purdue Boilermakers lead that group and are a lock for March Madness. The Boilermakers could claim the No.1 overall seed in the tournament if they are able to win the Big Ten Tournament for the second consecutive season.

The No.13-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini also appear to be a lock for March Madness. It will be difficult for the Fighting Illini to claim a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. If they can defeat the Boilermakers next Tuesday and win the Big Ten tournament, particularly if they can defeat Purdue for a second time, Illinois could help their Selection Sunday case in a big way.

The Northwestern Wildcats, Wisconsin Badgers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Michigan State Spartans and Minnesota Golden Gophers all appear to have a strong chance of reaching the NCAA Tournament, barring a late-season collapse. The Iowa Hawkeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins, Indiana Hoosiers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and Ohio State Buckeyes all have an outside shot of reaching March Madness.

They will, however, likely need to finish the regular strong and advance deep into the Big Ten Tournament to reach the postseason. Finally, the Michigan Wolverines appear to be on the outside looking in, barring a late-season miracle. They sit well under .500 as the season nears its conclusion and might need to earn the conference's automatic bid to reach the NCAA Tournament.