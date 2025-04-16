Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith announces return to Matt Painter's Purdue in social media reveal

Purdue star guard Braden Smith is returning to the Boiler Nation for his senior season. He announced his return to Purdue via a social media post on Monday.

The Big Ten Player of the Year had a sensational campaign with the Boilermakers. He is keen to guide his team to another deep run in the NCAA tournament next season.

"Running it back, one last time," Braden Smith wrote in his Instagram post. "Purdue has given me everything : memories, challenges, growth and a family. There's still more to prove, more to accomplish, and more moments to create with my brothers. Much love to my guys and Boiler Nation! Let's make this next year unforgettable!"

Purdue reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament last season. They lost to runners up Houston Cougars in a nerve-wracking clash that ended 62-60. Braden Smith registered 15 assists in that game whilst scoring seven points.

Braden Smith will the epicentre of Purdue's men's basketball program for next season

Bradden Smith will have to take on massive responsibilities in the upcoming season. The young guard was already Purdue's most important player and now the expectations will be even higher.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional-Purdue at Houston - Source: Imagn

Smith was named to the first team All-American as he ended the campaign with sensational numbers. He averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, staggering 8.7 asissts and 2.2 steals per game. His assists numbers were the second-best in the country.

Courtesy of his efforts, Braden Smith won the Bob Cousy Award for being the best point guard in the country. He had a big season, scoring 20+ points in nine Big Ten Games. His 31-point game against Iowa and consecutive 24-pointers against Michigan and Indiana prove his prowess as a player.

He also featured in the entirety of the 40 minutes on court for Purdue during their three NCAA Tournament games. He did his best in the defeat against Houston with his flurry of assists.

Smith will be a crucial piece in Matt Painter's program as Purdue aims to soar higher in the upcoming campaign.

