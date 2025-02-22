"Bill Self feels a lot like late-stage Calipari": College hoops fans react to the coach 'seriously considering' Oklahoma State job in 2024 report

College basketball fans have reacted to a report that states that coach Bill Self 'seriously considered' leaving Kansas for alma mater Oklahoma State in 2024.

Ad

In the CBS Sports report shared on the social platform Reddit, it is said that the Oklahoma native was very close to making the switch from the Jayhawks to his alma mater.

Fans on the social platform reacted to this report, with one of them comparing Self to Arkansas University basketball coach John Calipari.

“Self feels a lot like late-stage Calipari, except with a more precipitous (and maybe not fully legitimate) decline,” the fan wrote.

Ad

Trending

A fan reacted to to Bill Self "seriously considering" Oklahoma State job in 2024 report. (Credit: Reddit)

"A Kansas coach leaving for the alma mater? I can't imagine what that would even look like," another fan wrote.

Ad

Fans reacted to Bill Self "seriously considering" Oklahoma State job in 2024 report. (Credit: Reddit)

A fan queried if Self really considered accepting the job:

Ad

"But did he seriously consider it seriously or just kind of briefly have interest in considering it seriously?" The fan wrote.

"I know this is not the first time OSU’s made a run at Self," one fan reminded others.

"Yeah, no he didnt," an adamant fan backed the coach.

A fan reacted to to Bill Self "seriously considering" Oklahoma State job in 2024 report. (Credit: Reddit)

Self has been at Kansas for over two decades and a lot of college hoops fans believe he would retire there.

Ad

The 62-year-old has had a successful time at the Jayhawks, winning several championships at different levels such as the NCAA tournament, the conference regular season and conference tournaments.

However, Kansas is struggling right now, and this has made Self’s reputation take a hit. Last season, the Jayhawks were knocked out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

This season has also been a poor one for Kansas, who entered it as the No. 1-ranked team, but have struggled, sitting at 17-9 overall and 8-7 in the Big 12.

Ad

Bill Self set the record straight regarding Oklahoma rumor

The Jayhawks coach has poured cold water on the report suggesting that he was ready to jump ship at the sight of his alma mater.

“I spoke to them, answered questions about the job and offered my opinion about what is needed to win in our league,” Self said while speaking to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Ad

The latest report appears to be the strongest link that the Oklahoma State graduate has had to debunk, as his name comes up whenever there is a vacancy at OSU.

Self received a basketball scholarship to play at Oklahoma State University in 1981. He would go on to play for four years with the Cowboys, having a successful career.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business (1985), and a master's degree in athletic administration (1989), both from OSU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here