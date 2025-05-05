Bill Self’s assistant coach Norm Roberts delivers heartfelt message, retiring after 37 years

Norm Roberts is bidding farewell after 37 years as a college basketball coach. Roberts spent the past 14 years in Kansas and the program shared a video message from the iconic assistant coach on Instagram on Monday.

"The thing I'm going to remember most is the players and watching them grow, watching them succeed, and watching them fight through adversity and come back from that," Roberts said.

Roberts was part of Bill Self's staff during the latter's first season at the Jayhawks from 2003-04. Although he left the following season to become the head coach at St. John's (2004-10) and an assistant role at Florida (2011-12), Norm Roberts reunited with Self and his Kansas squad in the 2012-13 season and has been with the Jayhawks ever since.

"This is a bittersweet moment for me because Norm and I have been together since 1995," Self said about when Robert was on his staff at Oral Roberts prior to the 1995-96 season. "Norm has played a key role to our success at all of the stops we have had together, especially here at Kansas. From recruiting to developing players to scouting and his knowledge of the game both on and off the court, Norm has been instrumental in what we have achieved."

"We won alot of games together – many conference titles, deep NCAA Tournament runs, Final Fours and a national championship. We've had some unbelievable memories that will last our lifetimes."

Norm Roberts gives instructions to his Kansas Jayhawks players. (Credits: IMAGN)

In the past 37 years, Roberts has been an assistant coach at Oral Roberts, Tulsa, Illinois, Florida, and Kansas and has spent stints as a head coach at Queens and St. John's. During his 14 years at Kansas, the Jayhawks won the 2022 NCAA Tournament title and made five Sweet 16s and four Elite Eights. With his help, the program also won seven Big 12 regular-season titles and three conference tournament titles.

Norm Roberts will retire as a member of the STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame and a significant contributor to Bill Self and Kansas's success.

Bill Self's achievements at Kansas

Bill Self has written an impressive legacy as a college basketball coach in 22 seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks: 14 consecutive Big 12 regular-season championships, NCAA Tournament titles (2008 and 2022) and the all-time winningest coach in program history in November 2024.

The veteran coach is a two-time AP National Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. As he approaches his 23rd season with Kansas, he will no longer have Norm Roberts.

