Bill Self’s Kansas, Matt Painter’s Purdue and more - 4-star recruit Bo Ogden narrows down 6 schools

On Thursday, Westlake High School prospect Bo Ogden cut down the list of schools he was considering to six. The programs include coach Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Virginia Cavaliers, Tennessee Volunteers, Purdue Boilermakers and the Texas Longhorns, where his father, Chris Ogden, is the general manager.In an interview with 247Sports after making his announcement, the four-star Ogden revealed why he chose the schools and what he was looking for at his ultimate destination.&quot;It's coming down to that time,&quot; Bo Ogden said. &quot;I thought it was best to narrow it down and finalize the last six that I've been focusing on. I wanted to focus on my recruitment, and right now is the best time.“I want somewhere where I have a really good fit, somewhere I can play early. I want to get that development. And somewhere I have a really good connection with the coaching staff. I would say that fit and play style is definitely like my number one of what matters.”Ogden, who is the No. 5-ranked prospect in Texas and the No. 45 overall player in the country in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports, visited coach Matt Painter's Purdue in February and has visits to Gonzaga, Virginia and Texas scheduled for September. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBo Ogden has close ties to TennesseeBo Ogden is the son of Chris Ogden, who played under Tennessee Volunteers coach Rick Barnes at Texas and started his coaching career as a student assistant under the veteran coach as well. Ogden also followed Barnes to Tennessee in 2015 when he was appointed the Vols' coach before branching off on his own.In an interview with On3, the younger Ogden spoke about his close ties to the Vols via his close relationship with Barnes.“Tennessee is amazing and Coach Barnes is like a grandfather to me,” Bo Ogden said. “Obviously my dad played for him and coached with him for a long time.&quot;I used to live in Knoxville and I have looked up to guys like Dalton Knecht and Chaz Lanier. They’ve had guys, Dalton Knecht most recently that have played a lot like me. I really like Coach P (Gregg Polinsky) over there, it’s been really good getting to know him.”With further visits to several programs scheduled for later in the year, Bo Ogden revealed his plans to announce his commitment decision before the early signing period in November.