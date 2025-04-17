Bill Self's latest transfer portal signing Melvin Council Jr. fires up Kansas fans with latest IG post

Kansas basketball’s new kid on the block, Melvin Council Jr., apparently got fans fired up following his announcement post for joining the program. The Kansas Jayhawks announced that Council had joined them on Wednesday, just weeks after he had entered the transfer portal at St. Bonaventure.

Kansas will be Council Jr.’s third team after playing for the Wagner Seahawks and the Bonaventure Bonnies for the last two seasons.

On Thursday, he posted pictures of himself in Kansas colors and with his family. He wrote the captio:

“Long as I put on, the family be fine, gotta thank God I'm blessed.”

The post has gotten over 3,000 likes and comments, with most Jayhawks fans excited about his arrival.

Most fans were excited for Melvin Council Jr. joining the Jayhawks, and it's not surprising, as he averaged 14.6 points per game last season, shooting 43.%. He also had 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Bonnies.

One fan with the handle, @duke_big4x wrote, “Love you 4L brother. Proud of you “

@isachnstrand also said My brudda you going crazy 🤞🏽🤞🏽❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

Fans react to Melvin Council Jr.'s Instagram post (Image by Instagram@/melvincounciljr)

@courtney_pedigo said; @mrsduque0615 gotta take the boys to a game! Congratulations!! @melvincounciljr

@hamdelmohammed also said: This very tuff 🔥

Meanwhile, a few fans were a bit emotional, with one saying he would miss Council.

@dylan.cons1 also commented, “gonna miss bro on the Bonnie's.”

Then @ucantguardkates wrote, “less go melly!”

What does Melvin Council Jr. bring to the Jayhawks?

Getting Melvin Council Jr. is a good one for the Jayhawks, as they beat Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Georgia to his services. The former Seahawks guard will bring a lot to the Jayhawks next season.

Council's scoring improved significantly last season, and he will look to continue to work on it with coach Bill Self at Kansas. Council is very physical and athletic, which makes him a very good defender.

Last season, St. Bonaventure finished seventh in the A-10, with a 22-12 overall record. Nevertheless, Council led the Conference with 72 steals in 32 games.

Aside from his defensive ability, he's also a great playmaker. In fact, his playmaking rating ranked in the 98th percentile last season, which makes Council a big asset.

Kansas was knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season. But coach Bill Self will hope that things improve next season. This will be Council's last eligible season, so he will give the Jayhawks his all.

