Bills' $10,074,258 WR shouts out Duke sharpshooter Kon Knueppel amid electrifying performance vs Alabama

Duke freshman Kon Knueppel scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds in the Blue Devils' 85-65 Elite Eight victory over Alabama on Saturday, earning praise from Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Ad

Coleman, preparing for his second NFL season, was highly impressed with Knueppel's performance and posted about it on X (formerly Twitter).

"Idk where #7 from Duke come from but bruh been hooping fasho 🤝🏾💯" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Coleman, who signed a four-year, $10,074,258 rookie contract with the Bills last year, was selected with the 33rd overall pick in the NFL draft. Although he became a professional football player, he also played college basketball for the Michigan State Spartans.

In Saturday's matchup with Alabama, Kon Knueppel had the game-high points with 21 in 35 minutes played. He shot 6-of-15 from the field with two 3-pointers in four attempts and made 7-of-7 free throws. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native also added five assists and three steals in the win.

Ad

Kon Knueppel leads Duke to its first Final Four in three years

The Duke Blue Devils secured their first Final Four appearance since Mike 'Coach K' Krzyzewski retired in 2022. The dominant win over Alabama was spearheaded by freshman Kon Knueppel, whose offensive prowess was instrumental in Duke's success.

Another freshman sensation, Cooper Flagg, poured in 16 points with nine rebounds and three assists, while junior Tyrese Proctor finished with 17 points and five rebounds.

Ad

Jon Scheyer, who took over from Coach K, has been working to restore Duke’s status as a national powerhouse, reaching the second round in his first season and making an Elite Eight appearance last season.

This season, with the additions of young talents Kon Knueppel, Cooper Flagg, and Khaman Maluach, Scheyer has guided Duke to the promised land with a 35-3 record.

Knueppel, the ACC Tournament MVP, and Flagg, the ACC Player of the Year, have elevated Duke as the major favorite to win the national championship. The Blue Devils will face the Midwest Region champion, either Houston or Tennessee, in the national semifinal next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here