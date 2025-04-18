"Birdies come in all sizes": Dawn Staley welcomes Wendale Farrow as assistant coach of South Carolina

South Carolina Women’s head coach Dawn Staley has welcomed Wendale Farrow as her new assistant coach. The Gamecocks’ assistant coaching role became available after Staley’s former assistant, Winston Gandy, took over the head coach job at Grand Canyon Antelopes this month.

Weeks after Gandy left, South Carolina found a replacement in Farrow. Following the announcement, Staley welcomed her new assistant on X.

"Birdies come in all sizes!! Welcome @DellyWEN to the Gamecock family!!! We can’t wait to get started with you! @GamecockWBB FAMs activate and give our guy some love!!!" The Gamecocks' coach tweeted.

Staley’s post did get a couple of reactions from Gamecocks fans, with many welcoming Farrow to the team.

“Activated!! Welcome and enjoy this journey! Gamecock Fam..., ‘’ a fan tweeted.

“Welcome coach!! We can’t wait to expose you to this unwavering gamecock love!!” A fan tweeted.

Staley hopes that Farrow’s arrival will help the team go all the way next season after coming close this year.

The Gamecocks missed the NCAA title after losing to Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies in the championship game. The loss meant Staley and her team failed to defend their title, which they won last year.

Wendale Farrow brings a lot of experience to Dawn Staley’s team

Wendale Farrow brings a lot of experience to Staley’s staff, which will be key if they are to go one step further next season. Farrow joins South Carolina after spending four years with the USC Trojans, where he also served as an assistant coach.

He was part of the coaching staff that led the Trojans to a first-place finish in the Big Ten this season. Before his time at USC, Farrow was an assistant under Lindsay Gottlieb with the California Golden Bears Women’s team.

However, if Farrow and Staley are to achieve success together, they will have to do it without three key players who played a key role in the run to the NCAA championship game.

Next season, the Gamecocks will be without Sania Feagin, Bree Hall and Te-Hina Paopao, who were drafted by the WNBA.

