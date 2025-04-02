Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin bids farewell to Dawn Staley's South Carolina following Elite Eight win vs Duke

Coach Dawn Staley expressed her appreciation for Birmingham City after leading No. 1 South Carolina to victory in the Birmingham 2 region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which prompted a response from the city’s mayor.

The Gamecocks secured a 54-50 win over No. 2 Duke on Sunday to advance to the Final Four for a fifth straight season.

While addressing the crowd after the win on Sunday, Staley made sure to thank the city for its hospitality. She repeated her gratitude in the postgame press conference.

“First, I just want to thank the Birmingham region and all the people that poured into this regional site,” Staley said. “Everybody felt welcome, from our hotel to just walking around the street, to being in this arena. It really felt welcoming to our game."

In response, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin posted a farewell video on his X account, thanking Staley and her team for their visit.

“Thank you so much, Coach @dawnstaley! We loved having you in Birmingham for March Madness. We hope to see you soon,” he wrote in the caption.

This year marked the first time since 2001 that Birmingham hosted women’s NCAA Tournament games. Legacy Arena welcomed 11,252 fans for the Birmingham 2 regional final on Sunday, while the city also hosted the Birmingham 3 regional final on Monday, where No. 1 Texas defeated No. 2 TCU 58-47.

South Carolina's next stop is Tampa, Florida, for the Final Four. The Gamecocks will face Texas on Apr. 4 at 7 p.m. for a place in the championship game, as they aim to defend their national title.

Dawn Staley signs NIL deal to bring practice players to March Madness

Dawn Staley Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

While most NCAA Tournament teams leave their practice squads behind, Dawn Staley ensured that South Carolina’s practice players got to experience March Madness.

As a representative of OOFOS, a recovery footwear brand, Staley reportedly signed an NIL deal that covered an all-expenses-paid trip for the Gamecocks’ practice squad. Known as the Highlighters, the squad attended the tournament, providing support from the sidelines.

They will be cheering for the team once again when South Carolina takes to the court against Texas on Friday.

