"Black people can't be racist": Sheryl Swoopes backtracks after getting trolled for take on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's WNBA careers

Sheryl Swoopes came under fire for her claim that Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese would need time to adjust to the WNBA. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer recently fired back at those critics after speaking with both players. Speaking on the Gil's Arena podcast, the three-time WNBA MVP and four-time WNBA champion stated:

"For people to come at me and say that I made those comments because I'm a racist - First of all, black people can't be racist, but that's the farthest thing from my mind. I grew up in a very small, west Texas town, predominantly white. My best childhood friend is white. Went to a predominantly white college, won a national championship, pretty much everyone on the team was white, we're sisters to this day. That's not a part of my DNA."

Swoopes added:

"I don't have any hard feelings towards Caitlin, no hard feelings towards Angel. My thing is when you put these expectations on these young women in college to go to the next level and be immediately dominant and when that doesn't happen then people come back and say, 'oh, she was a bust, she was a flop, she wasn't that good'. Just let them do what they're doing in college, enjoy what they're doing in college and let them become stars in the WNBA."

Swoopes added that her comments were not about her personal feelings towards Clark and Reese. Both college basketball stars are expected to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft following the NCAA Tournament.

What did Sheryl Swoopes say about Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark?

Sheryl Swoopes is widely regarded as one of the greatest women's basketball players of all-time. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer recently came under fire for comments made on the Gil's Arena podcast in which she discussed the WNBA futures of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, stating:

"I think Angel will eventually be a good pro. I don't think Angel will come into the league immediately and dominate the way people think she will. And I say that for people who have never watched a WNBA game. It's good. There's talent. These women can play. And because there are very few roster spots. It's a real job."

Swoopes continued:

"So people look at new players, whether that's out of college, players who have been overseas, and they look at that and say, 'Oh, you're trying to come take my job.' Nah, it's not going to be that easy. So, will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she's doing right now immediately? Absolutely not. Not going to happen."

While Reese and Clark may have a transition period adjusting to the WNBA, both players are expected to be stars in the league. Furthermore, several players, most recently Aliyah Boston, who was selected first overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft, have shown that they were able to find immediate success in their rookie season.