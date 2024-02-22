“Black queen” - Angel Reese's BF Cam'ron Fletcher gushes over LSU star via latest IG post

Florida State Seminoles Guard Cam'ron Fletcher has shared his admiration for his girlfriend Angel Reese. Reese, a star forward with the LSU Lady Tigers, recently posted a behind-the-scenes video of her participating in a photo shoot for Women's Health Magazine. He added the following commentary:

"Black queen"

On February 15th Reese shared her first photographs on the cover of the magazine. She added the following caption to the post:

"4th magazine COVER at 21??!! WOW I'm so BLESSED! Thank you @womenshealthmag for this AMAZING shoot & allowing me to share my story! MORE TO COME!!"

Angel Reese denied the "Bayou Barbie" trademark

Angel Reese is affectionally known as the "Bayou Barbie" due to her penchant for long eyebrows that make her resemble the famous doll and the fact that she plays in Baton Rouge which is located in the Bayou area.

The student-athlete had planned to trademark the phrase, but she had run into trouble when wanting to register it last year. The United States Patent and Trademark Office rejected her original petition in November of 2023, due to the potential confusion it could create with Mattel's famous product.

Reese and her team had 90 days to rebut the denial, but they decided not to do so. Her attorney Darren Heitner explained the decision as follows:

“We discussed internally and determined that it was in Angel’s best interest to not unnecessarily instigate Mattel, while initially it seemed worthy to obtain the registration, Angel has pivoted away from selling Bayou Barbie merchandise. As such, the appropriate business decision was made to simply let the application abandon.”

The trademark request was denied because Reese wanted to use it on a series of products that overlap too much with already existing Mattel merchandise. Her request included the following items:

"Clothing, namely, shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, socks, underwear, tank tops, shorts, pants, jeans, belts, hats, shoes, bathing suits, cover ups."

Don't expect to see Angel Reese products with the Bayou Barbie trademark anytime soon.