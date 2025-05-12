“Blood don’t make you family”: $1.5M NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson shares birthday wish for “fool” producer via IG

Flau'jae Johnson showed off her cheeky side in a birthday message she sent her producer on Instagram. Johnson is a rising star in the music industry, and already has three albums to her name.

Ad

On Monday, the LSU women's basketball star posted a photo on her Instagram stories that featured her posing with music producer and engineer, Flacko.

"Blood don't make you family loyalty do. Happy bday fool. Bday trip finna go crazy," she captioned the photo.

Flau'jae Johnson wishes music producer Flacko a happy birthday on IG story. Image via @flaujae

Johnson has worked with Flacko for some of her songs, including "What It Takes" and "Gave You My Love." Signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation, Johnson is known for collaborating with superstars including Lil Wayne and Pusha T.

Ad

Trending

The LSU standout guard is also one of the highest earners in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals. Managed by her mother Kia Brooks, Johnson has signed NIL deals with top brands like PUMA, Unrivaled, JBL, Meta, Taco Bell, Powerade, Oreo, Experian, MassMutual and Samsung. Her deals have been valued at $1.5 million, according to On3.

Flau'jae Johnson named in 2025 BET Awards nomination

The LSU women's basketball star added another feather to her cap with her BET Awards nomination this year. Flau'jae Johnson was named alongside track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson and WNBA star, Angel Reese.

Ad

The three athletes, who all went to LSU for college, were nominated for the 2025 Sportswoman of the Year award, which was announced last Thursday. This is Johnson's second nomination after last year's award was won by Reese.

Johnson earned her spot after finishing second in scoring with 18.7 points per game in her junior season with the Tigers. She also earned the AP women's college basketball third team All-American, and played a key role in leading LSU to an Elite 8 run in the NCAA Tournament, which the Tigers lost to the UCLA Bruins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here