Bob Knight death: Former Indiana, Texas Tech basketball coach dies at 83; cause of death unknown

Another legend has died as former Indiana and Texas Tech men's basketball coach Bob Knight died on Wednesday evening at 83 years old, according to his family. He was battling an illness of some kind but there are not many details outside of that.

His family shared a statement on his official website announcing the news.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach and Friend. In leiu of flowers, please consider honoring Coach with a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association of Marian University." H/t BobKnight.com

Bob Knight was a legendary basketball coach and will be remembered in college basketball as the sixth-winningest coach in Division I men's history and a Hall of Famer.

What did Bob Knight do as a college basketball coach?

Knight was one of the biggest winners that we have seen in college basketball as he won three national championships with the Indiana Hoosiers, including an undefeated season.

He was the youngest coach at a Division I school when he coached at Army in 1965, but he is most notable for his run at Indiana. He spent 29 years with the Hoosiers and made the NCAA Tournament 24 times. With 661 wins, he holds the program record and went undefeated in 1976, which has not happened since.

One of the more notable things about Bob Knight was his outbursts on the sidelines as he wore his emotions on his sleeve. He threw a chair in a game against Purdue and once even choked a player, Neil Reed, in practice in 1997. However, he was forced out after violating a "zero tolerance" policy by grabbing the arm of a student that greeted him by only his last name.

It did not take long for Knight to get back to coaching as he became the Texas Tech coach in 2001, only six months after being fired by Indiana. In six years, the Red Raiders had five 20-win seasons. He would become the then-winningest coach in NCAA men's basketball history on Jan. 1, 2007 and resign during the 2008-09 season.

There will never be another Bob Knight. We at Sportskeeda send our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and fans.