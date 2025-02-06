Bobby Hurley faces crossroads as Arizona State's latest loss vs. Kansas State brings him closer to losing his job

Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State Sun Devils have been up and down throughout the 2024-25 season. And following a 71-70 loss to the visiting Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, the coach might be on the hot seat.

They started the game with a 15-0 lead but got outscored 35-17 as they trailed 35-32 at halftime. And despite fighting back, they failed to make shots and key plays down the stretch as they suffered another defeat at home.

This has caused frustration within the Sun Devils' fan base, as noted by ASU beat writer David Howman.

"Hurley peaked back in the late 2010s, when he ripped off three straight 20-plus win seasons and, were it not for the NCAA Tournament being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, would have been the first coach in program history to make the dance in three straight seasons," Howman said.

Trending

"Since then, though? Three losing seasons, one 20-plus win season that resulted in a tourney appearance – they won in the First Four but, surprise, blew a late lead to now-conference foe TCU – and little hope to restore the glory days of the early Hurley era."

What's next for Bobby Hurley, Arizona State?

There's still time for Bobby Hurley to iron out the issues with the Sun Devils (12-10, 3-8 Big 12), but it's running out.

The Sun Devils are averaging 73.1 points on 43.8% shooting (35.6% from beyond the arc), squeezing by opponents with a slim winning margin of 1.2 ppg.

Five players are scoring in double-digits for Arizona State, with BJ Freeman leading the way with 12.9 points to go with 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Basheer Jihad comes next with 12.5 ppg and 6.2 rpg, followed by Alston Mason (11.7 ppg, 3.7 apg) and Joson Sanon (11.2 ppg and 3.1 rpg).

Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils will be on the road for their next matchup, facing the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-3-8) at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here