"Boeheim’s players always knew how to take a charge": Ex-Syracuse guard Brendan Paul's reported arrest draws wild reactions from college hoops fans

With the numerous criminal investigations now plaguing rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, one person of interest has surfaced and it`s someone seemingly unexpected: former Syracuse basketball player Brendan Paul. The news was broken on X (formerly Twitter) by the profile Syracuse Basketball:

Expand Tweet

Paul is suspected to be one of Diddy`s drug mules, and he`s been recently arrested in Miami for two drug charges: one count of suspected cocaine possession, and another for suspected marijuana candy. As a result, fans on social were quick to link him back to former Orange head coach Jim Boeheim, with their reactions varying from witty to everything else.

Here are some of the top reactions to the neews of Brendan Paul`s arrest on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Brendan Paul, who played only two seasons under Jim Boeheim in 2018-2019 and 2020-2021, was arrested after federal officers intercepted a plane he was on at Miami`s Opa Locka Executive Airport (via The Daily Orange). The former Syracuse player was booked on two charges, several months after he was mentioned in a lawsuit by music producer Rodney Jones back in February.

Under Jim Boeheim, Paul didn`t see major minutes and was buried deep at the end of the bench for the Orange during his time there. The Shaker Heights, Ohio native averaged a paltry 0.2 points and 0.1 rebounds on barely 2 minutes of action on average. He only played 16 total games for Syracuse and almost always just had useless minutes in garbage time.

He went on to transfer to Fairmont State University in West Virginia after his stint with the Orange.

Further connections between Jim Boeheim and Brendan Paul

While Boeheim never gave Paul the minutes on `Cuse, the two had actually been connected in some fashion as far back as the player`s high school days (via TMZ).

Jim Boeheim`s son, Buddy, was a teammate of Paul`s back when the two young men played high school ball at Brewster Academy. They were reportedly critical to leading Brewster to the National Prep School Championship game back in 2017. He was a good contributor there, averaging just over 14 PPG for that season.

He moved to Brewster from his hometown Hawken High School in Ohio, where he was known as a knockdown three-point shooter (via FightingFalcons.com). But aside from that, the former Jim Boeheim ward wasn`t a big college basketball star--let alone a good second or third-unit member even during his time with Fairmont State.