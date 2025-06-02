Boise State AD Jeremiah Dickey makes feelings known ahead of conference realignment move to Pac-12

Boise State athletic director Jeremiah Dickey made his feelings known on social media regarding the program's move from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 Conference.

Ad

In a post on X, Dickey informed Broncos fans about the school's intentions to transfer on June 30, 2026. He thanked MWC for their acceptance and expressed excitement for their final season.

"We formally notified the Mountain West our intent to exit June 30, 2026. Grateful for our time in the MW and excited for our final season ahead. We are bar raisers…Opportunity requires being bold and never settling. New chapter…Always What’s Next! 😈🙏🏼#BleedBlue," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boise State has formalized its transfer from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in the 2026-27 season. The university submitted its notification for departure on Sunday, June 1 — the deadline MWC set for programs that wished to leave the conference.

Any school that decides to send a formal notice after the deadline would face a $36 million exit fee, which is double the $18 million bond MWC set for programs that sent their notices on or before the deadline.

Ad

Aside from Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State have also sent their departure notices.

Pac-12, MWC situation remains complicated

Currently, Washington State and Oregon State are the surviving members of the Pac-12 as 10 of its previous members have transferred to the ACC, Big 10 and Big 12. The five MWC teams, plus West Coast Conference mainstay Gonzaga, have announced their intentions to join.

Ad

But the Pac-12 remains short of the NCAA minimum requirement of eight teams to qualify as an FBS conference, as Gonzaga doesn't compete in football. They're still looking for one more program to complete the cast.

On the other hand, the Mountain West has nine football-playing members signed up for the upcoming season. They are Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Illinois (football only), San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP, and Wyoming.

Ad

UC Davis and Grand Canyon are also joining the MWC in 2026 as non-football members.

Last week, San Diego State Athletic Director JD Wicker sounded optimistic on the Pac-12 getting another member to meet the FBS requirement.

“None of this is moving as quickly as I would like it to move for us to get the answers that we want. Very pleased with where we are from a Pac-12 standpoint. Obviously, we have to add another team. That will happen," Wicker said.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Boise State Broncos men's basketball team played well last season in the MWC. The Leon Rice-coached team finished the season 26-11 (14-6 in MWC).

They placed fifth in the regular season and came in second behind Colorado State in the Mountain West tournament. They made it to the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown, beating George Washington and Butler in the first two rounds before losing to Nebraska in the CBC Final Four

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here