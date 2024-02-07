"Boss move": Viral video of $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese gifting beats to LSU men's basketball team pumps up CBB fans

LSU superstar Angel Reese impressed many with her decision to give back to her school's men's basketball team. $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese has an endorsement deal with Beats. In sharing a little love, Reese decided to gift a pair of Beats to each of the LSU men's basketball players and coaches.

Many college basketball fans were impressed by Reese's kindness with the gesture. She has already gifted Beats to her own teammates. She thanked the LSU players for their support and said she wanted to "send them off the right way" for the team's upcoming game against Tennessee. That struck a chord with many fans.

Fans respond to Angel Reese's gift

Angel Reese on-court

All this publicity certainly won't hurt Reese, who is having a banner season. The 6-foot-3 forward from Baltimore is averaging 19.3 points and 12.1 rebounds per game for the Tigers. Combining her two years at Maryland with her two seasons at LSU, Reese has college totals of 1,915 points and 1,215 rebounds. She won an NCAA crown with LSU in March 2023.

However, things have been more challenging for Reese and LSU this season. Ranked 13th, the Tigers have a 19-4 record and a 6-3 mark in SEC play. LSU has won three of its last six games, with a home loss to South Carolina and road losses at Auburn and Mississippi State within that run. Still, with six double-digit scorers, it's wise to not sleep on the Tigers.

LSU Men's team

The LSU men's team is off to a 12-9 start. In Matt McMahon's first season in Baton Rouge, the Tigers have already doubled their SEC win total from last year's campaign. The Tigers have suffered losses to Georgia and Alabama in their last two home games.

Wednesday's test at No. 6 Tennessee will certainly be a daunting one. The Vols are only behind Alabama in league standings and UT guard Dalton Knecht is putting on an excellent case for SEC Player of the Year honors. It remains to be seen how LSU finishes this year.

