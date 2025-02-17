“Both are injury prone. Hate to see it”: College hoops fans react to Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd’s shockingly low number of games played together

On Saturday, ESPN shared a shocking stat on Instagram — No. 5-ranked UConn stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have only played 35 college games together. Since Fudd's first season with the Huskies in 2021-22, UConn has played 103 games with just one or neither of the senior guards.

Fans shared their thoughts on Bueckers and Fudd's limited time playing together. Some pointed out that they are injury-prone.

"So is Paige injury prone or has she just had bad luck?" a fan wrote.

"Both are injury prone. Hate to see it☹️," another fan wrote.

"Paige had an ACL tear. Fudd has had multiple ACL tears to the same knee and she's very injury prone. It happens," one fan commented.

Others questioned why ESPN posted it and continued the narrative of Bueckers and Fudd struggling with injuries.

"Let's move on with this old narrative everyone is healthy now," one fan said.

"Why is this a post?" another fan said.

"Why is this a post now? There's other things to talk about with them. I hate when y'all use them to farm engagement," a fan wrote.

Some hyped the UConn duo and wished them good health moving forward.

"And still the best back court duo!😤," one fan commented.

"🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾I wish em both nothing but great health...wnba future looking bright," another fan commented.

Paige Bueckers & Azzi Fudd's 36th UConn game together

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd played their 36th game together on Sunday. In a highly-anticipated matchup between then-No. 7-ranked UConn and then-No. 4 South Carolina, the Huskies ended the Gamecocks' 71-game home win streak with a dominant 87-58 win.

Both senior guards played 35 minutes. Fudd led UConn in points with 28, a big increase from her 13.4 points per game average. Bueckers recorded 12 points and made it a double-double with 10 assists.

Although a history of injuries has prevented the talented guards from playing together for the Huskies (24-3, 14-0 Big East) often, they played a big role in Sunday's win at South Carolina (23-3, 11-1 Southeastern Conference).

