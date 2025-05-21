Bowling Green transfer Marcus Johnson brings his talents to Jerome Tang's Kansas State after announcing commitment 

Bowling Green big man Marcus Johnson has found his new home. The 6'7" senior will spend next season at Kansas State, On3 basketball reporter Joe Tipton announced on X Wednesday.

Johnson is coming off his first DI basketball season. The forward began his college career with three seasons at Wheeling University. In his final year with the DII program, he put up 21.6 ppg.

The big man made an immediate impact on DI basketball. In his sole season at Bowling Green, he led the squad in scoring with 16.2 ppg. He added 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Johnson is a solid shooter and averaged 43% last season, including 39.4% from beyond the arc. He knocked down 89.8% of his free throws.

Johnson is the fifth transfer addition to Kansas State this offseason. He will provide the Wildcats with an efficient big man as they aim to receive their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2023.

Jerome Tang's impact on Kansas State

After 19 seasons on Baylor's coaching staff, Jerome Tang took his first head coaching gig with the Wildcats. He became Kansas State's head coach in 2022 and immediately turned the program around.

Tang was an essential piece of Scott Drew's coaching staff at Baylor and helped lead the Bears to their first national championship in program history in 2021. He brought his program rebuilding skills to Kansas State, and his expertise was on display in his inaugural season.

In his first season leading the Wildcats, Tang turned Kansas State into a top team. His squad topped out at No. 5 in the AP Poll and ended the season ranked No. 15. The Wildcats made a March Madness run to the Sweet 16.

Tang was named the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year and was runner-up for AP National Coach of the Year. He was also voted the consensus Big 12 Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches.

The Wildcats have missed the NCAA Tournament in the past two seasons, but Tang has led his squad to 35 total wins in that time. Now, he is making use of the transfer portal to try to return Kansas State to its 2022-23 excellence and further build the program.

