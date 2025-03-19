Bracketed in Spokane 1 with UCLA and NC State, Kim Mulkey gives respect to LSU’s first-round opponent: “Better take care of what’s in front of you”

LSU coach Kim Mulkey is not taking any game for granted in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are bracketed with top-seeded UCLA and No. 2-seed NC State in the Spokane 1 region for March Madness, but all of Mulkey's focus is on the first-round game against No. 14-seed San Diego State on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Mulkey spoke to 104.5 ESPN and played down the talk of being in the same bracket as UCLA and NC State.

"Well, first of all, you don't overlook your first opponent," Mulkey said (3:40). "I have been so blessed to have a mindset that I learned from the best in the business when I was a player. You better take care of what's in front of you."

Mulkey then spoke about the threat of San Diego State.

"San Diego State will be excited to be coming to Baton Rouge," Mulkey said. "Their head coach [Stacie Terry-Hutson] was an assistant here for two years. I learned more about her after the announcement was made. She has family here. She might have even said her kids were born here.

"But nonetheless, she's very familiar with LSU, and watches us play a lot. So, we're going to do our due diligence and be prepared for San Diego State."

The No. 3 seed LSU (28-5) vs. San Diego State (25-9) game will take place on Saturday, with tipoff at 10:15 p.m. EDT from Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Kim Mulkey shares encouraging injury updates on Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow

NCAA Womens Basketball: LSU Tigers HC Kim Mulkey - Source: Imag - Source: Imagn

Earlier in her interview, Kim Mulkey shared positive injury updates on LSU stars Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow, saying that both players practiced with the team on Monday.

"We had the selection show on Sunday night, and we did not practice Sunday," Mulkey said (1:57). "Yesterday, we were back on the floor with Flau'Jae and Morrow so that was all great to see.

"But you don't play tomorrow, you play until Saturday. And then if you win, you play Monday. So, you kinda space things out."

Johnson had been out of action since LSU's loss to Alabama on Feb. 27. She was nursing a shin inflammation. Meanwhile, Morrow was dealing with a mid-foot sprain that she exaggerated in the Tigers' SEC Tournament semifinal loss to Texas.

However, it appears that both players are now expected to be available for LSU heading into the NCAA Tournament.

