Brad Brownell contract extension: What is the updated salary of Clemson coach

Brad Brownell has signed a contract extension with Clemson for the second time in two years, and the new deal comes with an increased salary. The contract he inked in July will expire in 2028-29, but the program has now stretched it until the 2030-31 season.

The financial incentive is better than the previous one, with the coach expected to earn more every year regardless of team performance.

Brownell was set to earn $3.75 million in 2025-26, and would make him $20 million for the entirety of the deal. However, Clemson has given him a raise, with the new contract worth $27.5 million, and running for the next six years.

Brownwell earned $3.5 million last season, but will now receive $4 million annually starting from the 2025-26 season. What makes the deal sweeter for the coach is that he is guaranteed a $250,000 increase yearly.

He will earn an annual salary of $4.25 million in the 2026-27 season, which will increase to $4.5 million in 2027-28, $4.75 million in 2028-29 and $5 million in 2029-30.

It will peak at $5 million, with no further increase in the final year of his contract in 2030-31, unless there is a new agreement.

In 2024, Brownell led the Tigers to their first Elite Eight appearance in 44 years. He also took them to consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time under his tenure, but Clemson could not get past the first round, as it suffered a disappointing 69-67 loss to McNeese State.

Brad Brownell gets interesting clause in new contract

Brad Brownell’s new contract came with a unique clause. The coach has an option to leave his role to become a special assistant to the athletic director.

However, his earnings will drop to $250,000 annually for the remaining years of his deal. Additionally, the latest he can make such a decision in any year is April 15.

