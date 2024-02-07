Brad Brownell salary: How much does the Clemson HC make with the Tigers?

Brad Brownell has been the coach of the Clemson Tigers basketball team since 2010.

Following Clemson's Sweet 16 appearance in 2018, Brownell agreed a new six-year $15 million deal. In 2021, he signed another extension that will keep him with the Tigers through the 2025-26 season.

"Brad continues to be a great leader and ambassador for our men's basketball program," Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said in a statement.

"In addition to being our all-time winningest coach and advancing to the NCAA Tournament in one of the most challenging years in recent memory, he continues to maintain a focus on academic performance."

This season, Brownell is making $2.75 million, and will make $3 million per season in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Even considering his $3 million salary, Brad Brownell is not in the top 25 of the best-paid coaches in the NCAA. At 25th spot is Nate Oats at Alabama, who earns $3.41 million, narrowly out Brownell, whose $3 million salary is tied with Mike Boynton of Oklahoma State.

Brad Brownell's coaching career

Brad Brownell became a coach for the first time in 2002 with UNC-Wilimington. He was with the program for four years, going 83-40. After a successful four-year stint, he was hired to be Wright State's coach and was also there for four seasons, going 84-45.

In Apr. 2010, Clemson hired Brownell to replace Oliver Purnell. In his first season with the Tigers, Brownell led the school to the NCAA tournament but lost in the second round.

With Clemson, Brad Brownell is 256-184 and has led them to the NCAA Tournament thrice, including a Sweet 16 berth in 2018. This year, the Tigers are 15-7 but are unranked.

However, on Tuesday, Clemson scored a stunning 80-76 win over UNC on the road, marking the first time the Tigers beat the Tar Heels on the road.

“I’m really happy for these guy," he said (via ClemsonWire). "I’ve said a couple of times that I think we’re playing better than our ACC record, but we are what our record says we are so we’ve got to finish some games.

"Our guys have really hung in there. I think they’ve battled and stayed pretty positive. They’re working hard in practice every day. We just haven’t had many good results.

“The start to the game was huge. Obviously it gave our guys a big shot in the arm and some confidence, and then we weathered the storm. This place was loud. I think we shocked them early. For the last 30 minutes, it got loud in here and I thought our guys handled that very well. They made some big plays down the stretch. It’s just a big win for us. “

Clemson will go on the road to play Syracuse on Saturday.