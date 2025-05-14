Brad Underwood shares heartfelt message to Illinois faithful following contract extension

Illinois coach Brad Underwood has been strengthening his roster via the transfer portal after he led the Fighting Illini to an impressive 22-13 record last season, including an appearance at the Big Dance. On Tuesday, Fighting Illini athletic director Josh Whitman revealed that pending the approval of the board of trustees on May 22, the program had agreed to extend Underwood's contract.

The parties agreed to a six-year contract that will run through to the end of the 2030-31 season. Underwood had a contract that was renewed in 2022 and ran until 2028. As part of his new contract, Underwood will earn $4.4 million as his base salary while he will get a retention bonus worth $1.15 million on July 1 of every year starting in 2026.

After the news of his contract extension broke, Underwood released a heartfelt statement directed at Illinois fans.

"It remains an honor to serve as the head coach at the University of Illinois. Every night when I walk out that State Farm Center tunnel and see the sold-out crowd and am greeted by the Orange Krush, I feel that I'm the most fortunate coach in all of college basketball," Brad Underwood said.

"The tremendous passion of our fans is felt everywhere, both at home and on the road. The support we receive from our fans and donors is truly unmatched. I look forward to many more exciting years ahead as we all continue to work relentlessly in pursuing a national championship for the Fighting Illini."

On the same day that Brad Underwood got his contract extended, the Fighting Illini also extended football coach Bret Bielema's contract.

Brad Underwood credited for reviving Illinois

Brad Underwood had a stellar season with the Illinois Fighting Illini, finishing with a 22-13 record and leading his team to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament last season.

Before Underwood's arrival, the Fighting Illini had missed out on March Madness for four consecutive years but since his appointment, they have been to five consecutive NCAA Tournaments. During Underwood's tenure, Illinois has also won 81 conference games, which is tied for the most in the Big Ten alongside the Purdue Boilermakers.

After announcing Underwood's contract extension on Tuesday, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman credited the outspoken coach with reviving the Fighting Illini's basketball team.

“I am grateful to Brad and Susan for their commitment to the University of Illinois and Fighting Illini Men’s Basketball,” Whitman said. “Since Brad’s arrival, he has rebuilt our proud program and reestablished Illinois as a perennial contender for the Big Ten championship and a regular presence in the NCAA Tournament.

“Against the backdrop of intense change transforming college athletics, he holds steadfast to his core values while continuing to evolve and adapt his program to compete at the highest level.”

Brad Underwood has been the Fighting Illini's coach since the 2017-18 season and his new contract has provisions for him to get four one-year extensions should he achieve certain targets.

