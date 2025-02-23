“Braden Smith makes some moronic plays”: College hoops fans react as Purdue fall short vs Indiana

College basketball fans have reacted to Purdue’s 73-58 loss against Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday, directing their anger at the team and specific players for a poor second-half display.

The Boilermakers saw their losing streak extend to four after yet another defeat. It was a display that left most fans frustrated and they took to social media to vent their feelings.

“#13 #Purdue #purduebasketball came out on the 2nd half and let #indiana s*it all over them. #GTFOH #CollegeBasketball,” a fan wrote on X.

“I can’t believe Purdue man lol,” another fan wrote.

“Can anyone explain what in the hell happened to Purdue in the second half? College BB has been insane this year!” a shocked fan exclaimed.

Another fan wrote that he would hold a grudge against the Boilermakers for the display.

“I will never forgive Purdue for what they did today,” the fan wrote.

While the whole team received blame, some fans pinpointed certain players for criticism.

“Dirty play from TKR. Dirty play from Furst earlier in the game. Indiana is completely in Purdue’s head this game and Purdue is lashing out,” another fan wrote.

Purdue’s entire season was put under microscope by another fan.

“Welp I think it's safe to say Purdue is officially overrated and has been all year. No other word to describe this game besides embarrassing. IU isn't good and isn't playing that well and they're kicking a*s. Embarrassing,” the fan wrote on X.

Purdue crumble in second half as Indiana secure comeback win

Heading into this game, most college hoops fans expected the No.13-ranked Purdue Boilermakers to end their losing streak with a win against the Hoosiers.

The game started off looking like the expectations would be met as Matt Painter’s team raced to a 12-point lead by the end of the first half (37-25).

However, what most fans did not anticipate was a second-half crumbling that Purdue produced. The Boilermakers allowed the Hoosiers a 27-point swing with a 48-21 scoreline in the second half, to the dismay of college hoops fans.

Purdue have an opportunity to bounce back in front of their home fans when they host UCLA on Saturday.

