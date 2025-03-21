Braden Smith Stats Today: How did Purdue star fare vs High Point (March 20) 

Braden Smith came up 20 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals to lead No. 4 Purdue (23-11) to a 75-63 win over No. 13 High Point (29-6) in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ad

The six-foot guard went the distance, playing 40 minutes and making plays count for the 2024 NCAA Tournament runner-up. He shot 6-for-19 (including 2-for-4 from the 3-point line) from the field and was 6-for-8 from the free throw line to help the Boilermakers keep their distance from the Panthers.

Smith went to work early, scoring seven of Purdue's first 11 points on a 3-pointer, jumper and two free throws. He added a jumper and a free throw before the break to come up with 10 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Ad

Trending

The junior guard out of Westfield, Indiana picked up where he left off in the second half, producing 10 points, one rebound and two assists. He made two jumpers, one 3-pointer and three free throws to help the Boilermakers qualify for the next round.

Here are Braden Smith's final stats in Purdue's win against High Point:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Braden Smith 40 20 3 6 2 0 6-19 2-4 6-8 3 1

Ad

Boilermakers vs Panthers Game Recap: Purdue outclasses High Point to march into Round of 32

Purdue used a 12-4 first-half surge to beat High Point in the first round of the 2025 March Madness. The game was tight from the start with both teams trading baskets.

However, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Myles Colvin, Camden Heide and Will Berg combined for 12 points to help the Boilermakers build a 10-point lead at the break. The Panthers kept knocking down shots in the second half to reduce the deficit to 59-56 with 7:47 left.

Ad

Braden Smith and Kaufman-Renn came to the rescue for Purdue, knocking down seven straight points to give Matt Painter's men a 10-point cushion with 4:28 remaining. High Point tried to mount a comeback but the Boilermakers answered every basket to take the win.

Trey Kaufman-Renn led Purdue's offense with 21 points on 10-for-18 shooting while Camden Heide added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.

The Boilermakers dominated the rebounding battle 45-24 but allowed 10 3-pointers from High Point, who kept the game close until the latter part of the second half.

Ad

D'Maurian Williams topscored for High Point with 12 points while Trae Benham added 11.

What can you say about Braden Smith's performance against High Point? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here