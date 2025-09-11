Braelin Moore injury update: CFB insider provides major update on LSU centre ahead of Florida Gators matchup

By Geoff
Modified Sep 11, 2025 03:09 GMT
LSU coach Brian Kelly (left) and Braelin Moore (right) (Image Source: IMAGN and Getty Images)
LSU coach Brian Kelly (left) and Braelin Moore (right) (Image Source: IMAGN and Getty Images)

LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on the health status of center Braelin Moore going into the Week 3 game against Florida.

Ad

College football insider Wilson Alexander wrote on his X account that Kelly said the offensive lineman practiced on Tuesday and could be listed as probable in the team's initial availability report.

"LSU center Braelin Moore practiced yesterday, and he's expected to practice today, Brian Kelly said. He may be listed as probable on the first availability report tonight," Alexander tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Moore suffered a lower-body injury on the first play from scrimmage against Louisiana Tech. Kelly told the media after the game that the center is listed as day-to-day and questionable for the Tigers' next outing due to a sprained left ankle.

The team's medical staff is doing its best to ensure that Moore's recovery is on the right track to make him available for the game against Florida on Saturday.

Braelin Moore's positive injury report brings optimism for LSU fans going into the SEC clash with Florida

The latest report on Braelin Moore meant that there is a great chance the LSU center would play in his first SEC showdown against Florida. The team's running game struggled against Louisiana Tech after Moore went down in the first quarter.

Ad

The Tigers ran for 128 yards in 34 attempts against the Bulldogs in what could've been an easy game for the team if not for Moore's injury.

Getting the offensive lineman back in the showdown against the Gators could give a boost to LSU's running game as he adds a skilled body to prevent the defensive linemen from cutting off the run plays.

Florida recorded only two sacks in its first two games this season and Gators coach Billy Napier could take advantage of Moore's health issues by employing an aggressive defensive scheme aimed at disrupting LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's offensive plays.

Ad

If Moore can't play or gets limited snaps for the game against the Gators, Brian Kelly could use DJ Chester as the center. Last season, Chester started at center in all 13 games and earned Freshman All-SEC honors with his exploits.

LSU maintained its spot at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll for Week 3. It had two first-place votes from AP writers voting for the weekly Top 25.

A convincing win over the Gators could improve its position in the AP Top 25 rankings after the week.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications