Braelin Moore injury update: CFB insider provides major update on LSU centre ahead of Florida Gators matchup

LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on the health status of center Braelin Moore going into the Week 3 game against Florida.College football insider Wilson Alexander wrote on his X account that Kelly said the offensive lineman practiced on Tuesday and could be listed as probable in the team's initial availability report.&quot;LSU center Braelin Moore practiced yesterday, and he's expected to practice today, Brian Kelly said. He may be listed as probable on the first availability report tonight,&quot; Alexander tweeted.Moore suffered a lower-body injury on the first play from scrimmage against Louisiana Tech. Kelly told the media after the game that the center is listed as day-to-day and questionable for the Tigers' next outing due to a sprained left ankle.The team's medical staff is doing its best to ensure that Moore's recovery is on the right track to make him available for the game against Florida on Saturday.Braelin Moore's positive injury report brings optimism for LSU fans going into the SEC clash with FloridaThe latest report on Braelin Moore meant that there is a great chance the LSU center would play in his first SEC showdown against Florida. The team's running game struggled against Louisiana Tech after Moore went down in the first quarter.The Tigers ran for 128 yards in 34 attempts against the Bulldogs in what could've been an easy game for the team if not for Moore's injury.Getting the offensive lineman back in the showdown against the Gators could give a boost to LSU's running game as he adds a skilled body to prevent the defensive linemen from cutting off the run plays.Florida recorded only two sacks in its first two games this season and Gators coach Billy Napier could take advantage of Moore's health issues by employing an aggressive defensive scheme aimed at disrupting LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's offensive plays.If Moore can't play or gets limited snaps for the game against the Gators, Brian Kelly could use DJ Chester as the center. Last season, Chester started at center in all 13 games and earned Freshman All-SEC honors with his exploits.LSU maintained its spot at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll for Week 3. It had two first-place votes from AP writers voting for the weekly Top 25.A convincing win over the Gators could improve its position in the AP Top 25 rankings after the week.