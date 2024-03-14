Branden Carlson injury update: Latest on Utah center ahead of Arizona State game 

There's no confirmation on whether Utah's Branden Carlson will be available for the clash between the Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday.

The Utes and Sun Devils clash at 11:30 p.m. ET in their Pac-12 tournament opener.

The report was shared by CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein. Rothstein tweeted the following earlier in the day:

"Utah's Branden Carlson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for tonight's game against Arizona State, per a school spokesman. Averages 17.5 PPG and 6.9 RPG. Key bubble game for the Utes."

Utah coach Craig Smith provides update on injury sustained by Branden Carlson

On Tuesday, coach Craig Smith provided an update regarding the status of Branden Carlson, saying that the player could play:

"There’s a chance he’ll play. There’s a chance he will not play, so it’s just really going to be dependent on how things recover, but it’s certainly, he’s doing everything he possibly can to get on that floor. ... It’s been a tough injury.

"He’s handled it so well. He’s itching and scratching, inclined to be on that floor to represent the University of Utah on Wednesday night, but we will not know up until that point.”

Carlson has been injured since enduring a hit to the elbow in the Utes' 66-65 heartbreaking loss to the Oregon Ducks four days ago. He had to be taken out of the game with 17 minutes left in the clock after battling for possession with the Ducks' N'Faley Dante.

A look at Branden Carlson 2023-24 season so far

Branden Carlson was named for the First Team All-Pac-12 for the second straight time this year.

He's averaging 17.5 points (tied 104th in the nation), 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. His 48.8% field goal percentage is ranked 136th in the nation.