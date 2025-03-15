"Breakup thirst traps, a tale as old as time": Fans buzz as Hanna Cavinder turns heads in beachy snaps amid Carson Beck split rumors

Less than a year after going public with their relationship, it seems like Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder are navigating troubled waters. For some days now, speculations have been rife about the couple with many rumors of a breakup.

In the middle of all this, Hanna decided to share some photos of her in bikinis exploring the beach and just enjoying her time away from the basketball court. Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Friday, she wrote in the caption:

"hi."

Given the situation she is going through, fans took this as a sign of Hanna Cavinder putting herself out there.

"Breakup thirst traps, a tale as old as time," one fan wrote.

"Good ole classic breakup post," another commented.

Here are some more reactions:

Fan reactions to Beck-Cavinder breakup (Credit: Instagram/@hanna.cavinder)

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder first went public during the Fourth of July weekend last year. After this, Cavinder was often seen traveling to Georgia to support Beck, who was playing for the Bulldogs.

After a disappointing season, the quarterback entered the transfer portal and joined the Hurricanes for his final college football year. Many speculated that the move was influenced by Cavinder. However, the Miami guard denied this in an interview with ESPN.

"Honestly, I was not involved at all, really," she said. "Yes, I know that a lot of people probably think that, but no, I was not involved at all. I was honestly (like) what was the best decision for him and where he was going to fit and be able to be successful.

"So I'm super excited for him. It's very convenient. Obviously, you can't beat Miami and the people here, but no it's not me. I don't even have eligibility left."

Hanna Cavinder's twin sister Haley drops cryptic post after breakup rumors

Amid the breakup rumors, Hanna Cavinder's twin Haley shared a TikTok video on Thursday where she made vague references to believing your family when it comes to relationships.

"I just want to say one thing because I can’t be too crazy unfiltered on here," Haley said. "If your sister comes to you, or your friend or someone that’s really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister.

"Trust her. She’s always right. ... It’s not my story to tell. But yeah, I know there is a lot of speculation and I see someone in my life that’s hurting and I don’t think it’s OK to not be able to have to always keep your mouth shut."

While there is no confirmation on either side about the rumors, Hana Cavinder has unfollowed Carson Beck on Instagram and has removed all photos with him from her feed. The quarterback's Instagram account is switched to private.

