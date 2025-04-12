Bree Hall drops 4-words for Sania Feagin as South Carolina teammate gets WNBA draft invitation

South Carolina senior Bree Hall sent her well wishes to Gamecocks teammate Sania Feagin, who received her invite to attend the 2025 WNBA draft in person on Friday. Hall shared the WNBA's Instagram post about Feagin's invitation to her IG story and added:
"Love this for you."
Sania Feagin and Bree Hall spent four seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Feagin was an important post presence and averaged 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists. She shot 58.3% from the floor, including 28.6% from the 3-point line. Feagin will be joined by Te-Hina Paopao for the draft night.
Hall, who still hasn't received her invite, averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists during her four-year stay at South Carolina.
Feagin and Hall were part of the championship-winning teams in 2022 and 2024. They came close to a back-to-back this season but lost the title game to the UConn Huskies.
Bree Hall extends gratitude to South Carolina and Dawn Staley
After the final game of her college career on Sunday, Bree Hall reflected on her time with the Gamecocks during the postgame presser. She extended her gratitude to the program and the coaches, saying:
"It's been amazing. I'm glad I came up here and could do this presser because I'm just so not. I'm just not as upset as you would think I would be. I'm just so appreciative of everything that this program has done for me. Coach has put me in a great position. I've won two national championships.
"I mean, it's upsetting, of course, to lose. And you're right there. But, I mean, I can't express how appreciative I am of this program. And I've just had such a great experience here."
On Friday, Bree Hall's father, Bryan Hall, also shared his gratitude via his X account. Replying to a post from Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley sending her greetings to the guard, Bryan tweeted:
"Coach! We thank you 🙏🏾 so much for pouring into Breezy and giving her the opportunity to play there. We are forever grateful."
The 2025 WNBA draft is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. There is a likely chance that Bree Hall could be selected in the second round.
