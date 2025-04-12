Bree Hall drops 4-words for Sania Feagin as South Carolina teammate gets WNBA draft invitation

South Carolina senior Bree Hall sent her well wishes to Gamecocks teammate Sania Feagin, who received her invite to attend the 2025 WNBA draft in person on Friday. Hall shared the WNBA's Instagram post about Feagin's invitation to her IG story and added:

Ad

"Love this for you."

Bree Hall's greeting to her teammate Sania Feagin (Credit: Instagram/@breezyhall)

Sania Feagin and Bree Hall spent four seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Feagin was an important post presence and averaged 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists. She shot 58.3% from the floor, including 28.6% from the 3-point line. Feagin will be joined by Te-Hina Paopao for the draft night.

Ad

Trending

Hall, who still hasn't received her invite, averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists during her four-year stay at South Carolina.

Feagin and Hall were part of the championship-winning teams in 2022 and 2024. They came close to a back-to-back this season but lost the title game to the UConn Huskies.

Bree Hall extends gratitude to South Carolina and Dawn Staley

After the final game of her college career on Sunday, Bree Hall reflected on her time with the Gamecocks during the postgame presser. She extended her gratitude to the program and the coaches, saying:

Ad

"It's been amazing. I'm glad I came up here and could do this presser because I'm just so not. I'm just not as upset as you would think I would be. I'm just so appreciative of everything that this program has done for me. Coach has put me in a great position. I've won two national championships.

Ad

"I mean, it's upsetting, of course, to lose. And you're right there. But, I mean, I can't express how appreciative I am of this program. And I've just had such a great experience here."

On Friday, Bree Hall's father, Bryan Hall, also shared his gratitude via his X account. Replying to a post from Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley sending her greetings to the guard, Bryan tweeted:

Ad

"Coach! We thank you 🙏🏾 so much for pouring into Breezy and giving her the opportunity to play there. We are forever grateful."

Expand Tweet

The 2025 WNBA draft is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. There is a likely chance that Bree Hall could be selected in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ruth John S Ruth is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience reporting for multiple publications. Ruth values thorough research while reporting and leaves nothing for assumption, emphasizing the ethics needed to write about the human aspect of a player. She is an expert in profiling and giving fans a peek into their favorite players outside of the sport.



Ruth has reported for The Covai Mail and worked for Anandha Vikatan as a press correspondent. She has a master's degree in English, which influenced her journey into writing, and her love for sports was mainly due to watching it while growing up. Ruth enjoys college sports as much as the NBA and NFL because of the dedicated fan-following college programs have.



The South Carolina Gamecocks are her favorite college program, and she considers them the definition of rising from the ashes. Their coach, Dawn Staley, is Ruth’s favorite coach of all time because of how she built the culture in the program and the camaraderie in her squad. Jared McCain and Angel Reese are her favorite players for being unapologetically themselves. Ruth also admires Caitlin Clark for being one of the best and yet staying humble and holding herself high.



Ruth likes to watch interior design shows on Netflix or travel vlogs on YouTube when not reporting. Her favorite College Sports moment of all time was when Angel Reese blocked a shot with an untied shoe in her hand. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here