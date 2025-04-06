Bree Hall gets 100% real on relationship with Dawn Staley as South Carolina tumbles to UConn in NCAA title game

The South Carolina Gamecocks weren't able to repeat as national champions as they lost to the UConn Huskies in the title game 82-59 on Sunday. This will be the last time that some of their roster, including guard Bree Hall, will be seen in college basketball.
During the South Carolina postgame news conference, the senior guard was asked about her relationship with Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley (Timestamp: approximately 7:00):
"She's a great coach, our relationship has grown over the last four years. ... I know I will be able to call or text her, and she will respond quickly. I'm just so appreciative, and I can't thank her enough for what she's done for me. I'm so glad I trusted her, and I'm so glad I trusted her plan."
Bree Hall played in 38 games this season, averaging 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals per game while having a 38.3/38.9/66.7 shooting split.
Where is the best landing spot for Bree Hall in the WBA?
With the 2025 national championship game being the end of the road for Bree Hall in college basketball, she will be looking to continue her basketball career with the 2025 WNBA draft on April 14. With the draft being three rounds, expect to hear her name toward the end of the draft as there is a lot of talent in this draft class.
One team that makes a lot of sense for Hall to land with would be the Las Vegas Aces, as she is a versatile wing player who can be a great piece to help the big three of guard Jackie Young, guard Jewell Loyd and center A'ja Wilson. The Aces are a team that needs some young guards, with only one player (Kierstan Bell) currently on a rookie contract.
With Hall able to come off the bench and do a little bit of everything for a winning culture like she did with Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks, this would be an ideal fit for her.
