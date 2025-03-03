"Bring Nika Muhl to every March Madness game": College hoops fans react to Paige Bueckers & former UConn teammate cheesing for the camera

Former UConn star guard Nika Muhl returned to watch Paige Bueckers and the Huskies at the Gampel Pavilion on their senior day, and this got college basketball fans hyped. The No. 5 UConn Huskies capped off another dominant regular season with a blowout 92-57 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday.

However, it was the presence of Muhl, who posed for a picture with Bueckers, that caught the attention of several fans, and this feeling was reflected in the comments section of an Instagram post by UConn featuring both of them.

"Bring Nika to every March Madness game please," one fan wrote.

"What is the definition of unconditional love? This," another fan wrote.

‘Our twins 😫😭💙,’ a Huskies fan commented.

Fans reacted to Nika Muhl's picture with Paige Bueckers at UConn's 2024-25 Senior Day. (Credit: Instagram/@uconnwbb)

"I miss the twins on the court so badddd😩🥺💔," another UConn fan commented.

"Crazy how they actually do look alike!," a fan wrote.

Muhl attended the game with her sister, Hana Muhl, who is currently a guard at Manhattan. The former UConn guard graduated last year, leaving the program as their all-time assists leader before being selected with the 14th pick in the second round of the WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm.

Muhl played 131 games for the Huskies and was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year twice, she also earned All-Big East honors twice. The guard averaged 5.8 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game at UConn.

Muhl showers high praise on Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies and Nika Muhl #10 react after a foul called on Christyn Williams #13 against the Arizona Wildcats during the third quarter in the Final Four semifinal game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 02, 2021 - Source: Getty

During the win over Marquette, Nika Muhl was interviewed on the broadcast and was asked about Paige Bueckers. The ex-UConn hooper had nothing but praise for the current star guard in her comments.

“That’s my twin. That’s my best friend. That’s my sister,” Muhl said. “That’s family for life. What struck me at first with her was how confident, yet humble she is. And to this day, I feel like she is the most humble person I have ever met."

After a stellar regular season, UConn and Bueckers are preparing for the postseason, with their first game of the Big East Tournament slated for Saturday afternoon.

Muhl, meanwhile, played 16 games in her WNBA rookie season. She played limited minutes and barely made the rotation. After her first WNBA season, she played for Besiktas in the Turkish League but suffered an ACL and meniscus injury that brought her season to an end. She has since had surgery and is on the path to recovery.

