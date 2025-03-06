"Bro blocked his own shot": Fans make fun of LSU man for ‘fumbling’ playful interaction with Last-Tear Poa

Fans have poked fun at an LSU fan who had a bizarre but playful moment with Australian basketball star Last-Tear Poa.

Ad

In an Instagram post shared on Overtimewbb page, the fan was seen giving Poa a fist bump before telling Poa to talk to him. Moments later, they hugged before a reluctant Poa also took a picture with him.

Ad

Trending

While it looked like a fan expressing joy after seeing her favourite player, the whole situation looked awkward and that got fans talking on social media.

“Bro blocked his own shot😭😭😭😭😭, " a user said.

“This gotta be a humiliation ritual no way 😭, " another user echoed the same view with the same crying emoji.

“'Talk 2 me' 😭😂," another user made fun of the fan’s supposed pickup line.

Ad

Fans make fun of LSU man for ‘fumbling’ playful interaction with Last-Tear Poa (Image by Instagram/@overtimewbb)

Users in the comment kept poking fun at the fan, questioning his rizz skills.

Ad

"I told bro not to shoot but ay game is game," another user said.

“😭😭😭," a user could only express himself with a crying emoji.

“i had to finish it😭, " same with this user.

Fans make fun of LSU man for ‘fumbling’ playful interaction with Last-Tear Poa (Image by Instagram/overtimewebb)

“😂😂 too funny! She's a sweet person too. I got a selfie with her and my old self had the camera the wrong way. She grabbed my phone and said you gotta do this. Patient with the senior citizens😂," a user speaking about Poa’s sweetness.

Ad

Fans make fun of LSU man for ‘fumbling’ playful interaction with Last-Tear Poa (Image by Instagram/@overtimewbb)

Last-Tear Poa is hoping to break boundaries

Despite being one of the nicest college basketball players, according to fans, Poa has been unable to get NIL deals. This is because the 5-foot-11 guard is an Australian citizen on an F-1 visa.

Ad

According to US immigration laws, athletes on an F-1 visa cannot participate in NIL deals because NIL deals are considered employment.

However, Poa is fighting hard to ensure the law is reviewed. The LSU guard has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) over the agency's restrictions on NIL deals for international students.

As per reports, Poa is hoping this will raise awareness on the issues international players in US colleges face when it comes to NIL deals.

Ad

Regardless of whether she wins the lawsuit, Poa can still go on to get brand deals, but that would be when she declares for the WNBA draft.

This is because P-1A athlete visa is given to international athletes who are playing professional leagues in the US.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here