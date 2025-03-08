"Bro get a job", "Run it back": College hoops fans debate as Auburn star Chad Baker-Mazara hints at potential return next season

Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara has hinted at the possibility of staying for one more year with the Tigers, and this has got college basketball fans talking. This rumor was fueled by the senior’s reaction to his head coach, Bruce Pearl’s comments about his eligibility.

"Chad Baker-Mazara has another year of eligibility," Pearl said on Friday. "Chad is the one that right now, qualifies (for another year). I could see him playing (some point) next year too."

“What ya think auburn fam run it back?!”, Baker-Mazara wrote while quoting a tweet which mentioned Pearl's comments.

“Bro get a job,” one fan wrote.

However, another fan showed support, writing: “If it’s the best for CBM, I’m in. Run it back”.

“I would do anything for you to come back, one Auburn fan wrote

“Absolutely!! Would love to see you one more year!” an X user wrote

“Come on back brother, we need you for another year!!! WDE,” a fan said.

With the introduction of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, a lot of college athletes have been making the most of their time at that level, exploring the possibilities of extending their eligibility. The recent NCAA ruling allows athletes with junior college backgrounds to play four seasons at the NCAA level, and Chad qualifies under that category.

The guard has averaged 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season, making him a reliable scoring option for the Tigers.

Chad Baker-Mazara’s journey to Auburn

According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Chad was an unrated college basketball prospect. He began his college career at Duquesne, playing 15 games in the 2020-21 season, before transferring to San Diego State.

However, things finally clicked when he moved to Northwest Florida State College and averaged 15.2 points per game to lead the team to a 29-8 record in the 2022-2023 season.

In 2023-24, Chad made the switch to Auburn, where he became an instant contributor. He has become an even more important part of the team this season. The guard will be in action as the Tigers end their regular season with a game against No. 7 Alabama on Saturday.

