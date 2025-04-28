"Bro why would you go BACK to Stanford?": Fans debate Andrej Stojakovic's potential landing spots in the NCAA transfer portal 

Former California Golden Bears wing Andrej Stojakovic is weighing his options after entering the Transfer Portal ahead of next season. On Sunday, Stojakovic announced that he won't return to California through a social media post.

The Serbian-Greek hooper has whittled down his options to only three colleges: Stanford, Illinois and North Carolina. Now, it is up to the youngster to decide where he wants to pursue the remainder of his collegiate career.

Many programs were interested in Stojakovic, but Illinois and North Carolina have been chasing him from the start. Stanford, where Stojakovic had spent his freshman year, are also interested in bringing him back.

Discussing his next destination, college basketball fans had different opinions, with most of them wanting him to join the team that they support. However, some were skeptical of him joining Stanford again after he had an average freshman year there.

"Bro why would you go BACK to Stanford," a passionate fan reacted.

"Chapel Hill waiting for you," a UNC fan trying to lure Stojakovic.

"UNC. Hang with Jordan. Grab a title on your way to the NBA," another fan reasoned.

Fans predict Andrej Stojakovic's next destination (Image credit: Instagram/recruitnews)

"We all know he is going to Illinois," a supporter opined.

"Watch him go back to Stanford," another netizen shared.

Individually, Andrej Stojakovic had a decent campaign with the Golden Bears, but he is now looking for a new adventure. He wants to join a team that can fight for trophies while being in the forefront of it all.

Andrej Stojakovic starred in the California Golden Bears' disappointing season

Andrej Stojakovic was the main man for the Golden Bears last season when they finished 13th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They ended the regular season with a poor 4-16 record.

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Second Round - Stanford vs Cal - Source: Imagn

The Golden Bears needed double overtime to win against Virginia Tech in the first round of the ACC Tournament. They then crashed out of the tournament in the second round, as Stojakovic lost against his former team, Stanford.

Therefore, the 6-foot-7 high-scoring wing has entered the transfer portal with the idea of joining a competitive team that would help him in his development as a player.

He individually had a stacked season, averaging 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc. His numbers saw a massive improvement from his freshman year at Stanford.

