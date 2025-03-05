On Tuesday, college basketball fans discussed the possibility of Duke freshman Cooper Flagg teaming up with highly-rated recruits Cameron and Cayden Boozer for the 2025-26 season.

Flagg is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and many expect him to turn professional after an outstanding freshman year. However, he could also decide to stay at Duke for another season.

Some experts believe his NIL deals could be as financially rewarding as an NBA rookie contract.

The Boozer twins, both five-star recruits, announced last year that they would be joining Duke, following in the footsteps of their father, two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

Slam High School's Instagram post asked fans whether Flagg should stay at Duke for another year and play alongside the Boozers. Fans quickly responded with mixed opinions.

One fan commented,

"Run it back, don't let the Wizards ruin you."

Another wrote,

"Bro is GONE."

While another added,

"That would be fire if he teamed with them."

Fans react to the possibility of Cooper Flagg teaming up with the Boozer twins next season (IG/@slam_hs)

Some fans weighed in on the financial aspect of Flagg's decision.

"He's getting paid the same lol does it matter?" one user questioned.

Another wrote,

"He is getting paid more than most of the top rookies right now."

Another fan expressed a broader perspective:

"Usually, I'm against the idea of this, but with NIL, the boys should be more like the ladies and play more years, if not all four. Bring back college basketball powerhouses, please."

On Monday, Flagg played what could be his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke beat Wake Forest 93-60, securing a share of the ACC regular-season championship.

Cooper Flagg is uncertain about his future

During Duke's win over Wake Forest, the Cameron Crazies chanted "one more year" in hopes of persuading Cooper Flagg to return.

Although fans are eager for him to stay, Flagg remains undecided.

After the game, he said,

"I mean, I'm living in the present right now, living in the moment, taking it day by day. I don't know what the future holds."

While discussions about his future continue, Flagg and Duke will shift their focus to Saturday’s rivalry game against North Carolina. A victory could secure the Blue Devils the No. 1 seed in next week's ACC Tournament in Charlotte.

