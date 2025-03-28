"Bro lying through his teeth": Fans laugh at Kevin Willard as Maryland HC claims he doesn't know what to do about his future

Kevin Willard and the Maryland Terrapins' exceptional season came to an end when they succumbed to an 87-71 defeat in the Sweet 16 of March Madness on Thursday. As their season came to an end, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Willard, who is rumored to leave the program.

After a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, Willard brought the momentum back to Maryland as they enjoyed a great 2024-25 campaign. He built one of the best offensive lineups in the Big Ten and also guided the Terrapins through to the Sweet 16 round. Even against the No. 1 seed, Florida Gators, they went down fighting, especially after a very competitive first half.

After the defeat, Kevin Willard remained tight-lipped about his future at the post-game press conference.

"I don't know what I'm doing," Kevin Willard said after the 87-71 loss. "I haven't talked to my agent. I haven't talked to my wife. I made a promise to this team that I was gonna just focus on this team, and that's all I've done. So, I haven't talked to anybody."

His reaction after the game led to drastic reactions from the netizens as they felt his move to Villanova was all but done.

"Bro lying through his teeth," a fan wrote.

"Dude is gone tomorrow," another netizen reacted.

"Me in school," a user expressed.

"He gone," another user reacted.

"Dude knows he's announcing he's going to Villanova by Sunday," a netizen shared.

"This one's going down in the history books," a user said.

Multiple rumors suggest Kevin Willard will be leaving Maryland to join the Villanova Wildcats

The Terrapins won the second-round clash against the Colorado State Rams 72-71 with Derik Queen coming up with a buzzer-beater to guide them home. However, there were reports of the Terrapins not being a happy camp despite the victory, as CBS analyst Jon Rothstein revealed that the coach had made the move to Villanova.

There were reports of Kevin Willard skipping the team dinner after their second-round win over Colorado ahead of the Sweet 16 round against the Gators. Maryland's athletic director, Damon Evans, played a big role in bringing Willard to the program in 2022.

Reports suggest that he was offered a contract, but he chose not to sign it, citing issues with Maryland's revenue sharing for the basketball program. The rumors caught fire when Damon Evans left the Terrapins for the SMU Mustangs job last week. Evans' departure has played a big role in deciding Willard's future, as reported by Jon Rothstein.

