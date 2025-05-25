“Bro how much are they spending”: College hoops fans react as Will Wade’s NC State rumored favorites to land UNC’s Ven-Allen Lubin

North Carolina Tar Heels big man Ven-Allen Lubin is predicted to commit to ACC rivals NC State. The veteran big man surprised many people by entering the transfer portal. This would be Lubin's fourth school in as many years. Before joining North Carolina, he had stints with Vanderbilt and Notre Dame.

Ad

It has been a busy offseason for NC State as they have secured several players from the portal. When Lubin's potential move to NC State was reported, college hoops fans were shocked to see the amount the program were spending this offseason.

"Bro how much are they spending. I need my team to start throwing money like this," a fan reacted.

"Jesus Christ NC State," another college hoop fan wrote.

Ad

Trending

"Will wade I love you," another fan lauded.

Fans react to news of Lubin joining NC State (Image via Instagram/@recruitnews)

"We want them all," another user shared.

Ad

"No way , the disrespect is crazy," a netizen wrote.

Lubin will add value to Wade's roster as he averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game with 68.4% shooting. He played 37 games and started 20 for the Tar Heels.

Darrion Williams also joined NC State for the upcoming season

The Wolfpack are building a great roster for the upcoming season under Will Wade. They have also added Darrion Williams to their roster. The 6-foot-8 forward had a phenomenal outing for Texas Tech last campaign and will look to replicate the same for NC State.

Ad

Williams was one of the best players available in the portal as he guided Texas Tech to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament last season before they lost to the eventual champions, the Florida Gators.

He initially entered the NBA Draft, keeping his college eligibility, but later decided to continue with his collegiate career for at least another year, putting his NBA career on hold.

The Sacramento native averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists with 34.0% shooting from beyond the 3-point line. His scoring, leadership and court presence could be a great addition to the Wolfpack.

Apart from Williams, Wade has also secured the commitment of point guard and defensive stalwart, Quadir Copeland, who is joining NC State from McNeese. Former Houston star Terrence Arceneaux gave his commitment to NC State with the hope of getting more game time. Tre Holloman, Alyn Breed and Jerry Deng have also joined NC State to play under Will Wade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here