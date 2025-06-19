"Broke his ankles": $16,000,000-worth Dominique Wilikins recalls when "hoops became real" for son, Jacob Wilkins

Jacob Wilkins, the son of the nine-time NBA All-Star and $16 million-worth Dominique Wilkins (according to CelebrityNetWorth), completed his senior year at Grayson High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 6-foot-8 small forward will begin his collegiate career at his father's alma mater, Georgia Bulldogs, next season. The father-son duo, in a video posted by SLAM on Instagram on Wednesday, spoke about the small forward's journey.

"Jake Wilkins was meant to hoop. He crossed some kid into infinity as a 12-year-old and ran to tell his pops, Dominique. It was a wrap after that. The four-star prospect in the class of 2025 and the Hall of Famer hosted us during a day in their life in Atlanta," the post was captioned.

The Georgia commit talked about the time he played 1v1 with his father.

"Yeah, I used to play my dad one-on-one. I ain't gonna lie, he never let me win. I've never beaten him, just off because he didn't play when I got older. But when I was younger, he most definitely didn't let me win. I used to get mad, too."

The NBA Hall of Famer talked about his son's first experience at a camp.

"I think the hoop thing became serious when he was 12. When he got serious about it, because I had my camp here out at Suwanee Sports Academy and that was his first real camp he went to, and first thing he said after his first day, "You know I broke a guy's ankles."

The Atlanta, Georgia, native explained how he dribbled the ball behind his back and between his legs when defenders tried to steal the ball.

Why did Jacob Wilkins choose Georgia?

Wilkins, who's ranked 45th nationally, 11th in the small forward position and fourth in Georgia, plenty of offers from top programs, including the Virginia Cavaliers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Cincinnati Bearcats and the Indiana Hoosiers.

He only took official visits to Virginia on Oct. 13 and Georgia on Oct. 26 in 2023, before committing to the Bulldogs. He spoke about his decsion with On3.

"I just feel at home," Jacob Wilkins said. "I trust everyone there. I come in there with a last name but I know I'll make my own name going there. Not just being the son of Dominque Wilkins, but Jacob Wilkins."

Jacob Wilkins will be joined by Kareem Stagg and Jackson McVey next season.

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

