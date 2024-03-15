Bronny James Stats Today: How did LeBron's son perform against Arizona? 

Bronny James and the USC Trojans took on No. 6 Arizona on Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal and lost 70-49. This put an end to the Trojans' four-game winning streak.

Bronny played 22 minutes, scoring three points, one rebound and one steal. In his freshman season, Bronny has averaged 4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. While his below-average performance could be accredited to his cardiac arrest, fans are waiting to see if he will return to USC for one more year to improve his draft stock or switch to the NBA.

Kobe Johnson led the Trojans against Arizona with 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Isaiah Collier added 13 points with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Boogie Ellis had a slow night as he only scored six points, four rebounds and two steals.

Arizona puts its best against USC

This was a redemption game for Arizona after Saturday's 78-65 loss at Galen Center. The Wildcats had five players scoring in double digits, with two coming off the bench.

KJ Lewis put 15 points, six rebounds and two assists as Jaden Bradley scored 12 points and three rebounds. Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love added another 11 points with two rebounds and three assists.

Oumar Ballo posted his 17th double-double this season with 10 points and 13 rebounds along with two steals and three blocks. Meanwhile, Pelle Larsson added another 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.

When talking to the media post-game, Ballo explained that playing USC within the same week helped rectify their mistakes. (via ESPN)

“When you play a team back to back, you can learn from your previous mistakes,” Ballo said. “You can't do the same mistakes over and over again, and that got us last week. We got a great test to see how much we improved, and we take pride in getting stop after stop.”

Guard Pelle Larsson spoke more on his team's efforts:

“We were way more hungry on defense this time around. We're obviously a really good offensive team, but it's defense we take pride in,” Larsson said.

Arizona shot 26-of-57, including 7-of-19 from the 3-point line. USC, however, shot just 20-of-56 (6-of-22). Trojans coach Andy Enfield spoke on his team's performance as well:

“A lot of shots that went in for us last Saturday just didn't fall today. We just didn't convert when we had open looks, and also we were off balance too much when we got into the lane,” Enfield said.

Up next, Arizona will face No. 4 Oregon in the semifinals on Friday night. USC's (15-18) disappointing regular season sees them miss the March Madness. However, the Trojans could get invited to a lesser postseason tournament, given the appeal of Bronny James and Isaiah Collier.

