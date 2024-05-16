Bronny James stats tonight: How did Lebron James’ son perform during Day 2 of the 2024 NBA draft combine?

Playing in the second 5-on-5 scrimmage of the 2024 NBA Draft Combine on Day 2, USC guard Bronny James put up a statline that was deemed worthy of bagging Player of the Game honors (as per College Basketball Report on X). The 6-foot-2 athletic guard from SoCal finished with 13 points on 4-10 shooting from the field, making two three-pointers in about 23 minutes of action.

Unlike his relatively lackluster performance in Day 1, Bronny James` Day 2 scrimmage numbers and overall individual and team play was unanimously better. It was not just his scoring that stood out, but also his potential to be a respectable point guard who can run an offense when needed (via Bleacher Report).

Analyst breaks down Day 2 performance of Bronny James

Here`s what analyst Jonathan Wasserman had to say about Bronny`s passing during the Day 2 scrimmage:

"Though Bronny James only finished with two assists, he made a number of passes that showcased his IQ and ability to play some point guard. His first dime came on a drive-and-kick to a corner shooter, where he collapsed the defense and used his vision off the dribble. "

Wasserman continued:

"James showed his playmaking feel in ball-screen situations. He demonstrated effective pacing and anticipating tossing lob passes to his big man. The inability to explode off the dribble makes him easier to guard as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, but he showed he can make the right reads and necessary setup passes."

As for his scoring, his two three-pointers despite acing a lot of the shooting drills in Day 1 clearly indicated that he could at least score on two levels. When the shot wasn`t there, he looked for driving opportunities into the lane and was able to finish n double figures with good efficiency on top of it.