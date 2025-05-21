"Bros finally getting a job": College hoops fans react to Hunter Dickinson's hilarious LinkedIn collab

Former Kansas men's basketball star Hunter Dickinson got college hoop fans in stitches with his latest commercial for a social media giant. Dickinson, who ended his collegiate basketball career after seven years, signed a partnership deal with LinkedIn.

On Wednesday, the former Jayhawks center posted a video commercial for LinkedIn on Instagram. In the video, he looked professional in a white shirt and black tie as he talked about joining the employment-oriented social network after his Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals dried up.

"One minute you're getting college scholarships from coaches and doing brand deals with skincare products. Then it's crickets, over 2800 points, 1500 rebounds, seven years of college eligibility. The NIL's money has dried up. So I'm preparing to end my career, I did what any athlete would do. I got on LinkedIn," Dickinson said.

Dickinson urged his followers to join the platform to explore new opportunities. Many fans found the video amusing and flooded the comment section to share their approval.

"You’re a genius !" A fan wrote.

"Your first wave of job interviews are with 30 GMs," another fan wrote.

"Bros finally getting a job," a fan commented.

"Hunt 🤣🤣🤣," another fan commented.

Fans react to Hunter Dickinson's commercial for LinkedIn on IG. Image via @hunter.dickinson1

Here are more comments from fans who found Dickinson's post hilarious.

"Can’t wait to read your application 😂," a fan wrote.

"This is comedy 😂," another fan wrote.

"You're so cool," a fan commented.

"This is actually great 😭😭😭😭," another fan commented.

Fans react to Hunter Dickinson's commercial for LinkedIn on IG. Image via @hunter.dickinson1

Dickinson began his collegiate basketball career at Michigan in 2020, where he earned All-Big Ten honors in his three seasons with the Wolverines. In 2023, he transferred to Kansas and earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and a spot on the All-American team in 2024.

Hunter Dickinson is not giving up on the NBA

While Hunter Dickinson continues to entertain fans with his sense of humor, the former Kansas Jayhawks star remains committed to his NBA ambitions. Dickinson led Kansas in scoring (17.4 points) and rebounding (10.0) during the 2024-25 season and was included on ESPN's two-round mock draft.

However, the 24-year-old expressed his belief in his abilities to go pro in men's basketball.

“Starting next weekend, I’ll do my pre-(NBA) Draft stuff in L.A. and get ready for the draft, see where that goes,” he said per Kansas City Star on April 8. "I feel like I’m pretty confident in where I’m at. Obviously, this summer I’m going to put the pedal to the metal, try to grind and really get developed and try to put my best foot forward for the NBA and see what happens. Obviously there are a lot of different career paths I can go to."

For now, Dickinson is focused on finding a job on LinkedIn while he continues to nurse his NBA ambitions.

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

