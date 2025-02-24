"Brother, what have you become": Fans troll St. Bonnies' GM Adrian Wojnarowski amid unconventional initiative to support NIL

Adrian Wojnarowski shocked the sports world when he announced back in September that he would be leaving ESPN to serve as the men's basketball general manager for his alma mater, St. Bonaventure.

Now, Wojnarowki seems to have shocked basketball fans again after sharing his latest NIL initiative on X on Monday. The former NBA insider is auctioning off items, including his past iPhones, credentials from the NBA Draft and dinner with him to support his school's NIL. People took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Some used Woj's unconventional NIL initiative as a way to troll him.

"Brother what have you become"

A user on X questions what Woj has become after his new post

"I would have never thought Woj was the type to cash in"

A comment expresses surprise that Adrian Wojnarowski is "cashing in"

"Nahhhh retirement hitting his bank account hard lmaooo"

A reply to Woj's post suggests he is looking for money

Others clowned Wojnarowski in a different way, saying this was the post that made them unfollow the former ESPN insider or turn off notifications.

"Time to unfollow and turn off notis for this guy"

An X user says they are unfollowing Woj after his recent post

"Time to unfollow😞"

Another reply says it's time to unfollow the former NBA insider

"This is the tweet that caused me to turn notifications off, sorry Woj."

A reply says that Woj's recent post led them to turn off notifications for his X account

Despite the largely negative feedback, some people did have nice things to say about Woj's new NIL initiative.

"W get your bread King."

A fan encourages Woj in the replies of his recent post

"This genius😭"

A reply says that Woj's new NIL initiative is genius

Adrian Wojnarowski's career

Wojnarowski became a household name as an NBA insider for ESPN, a position he held from 2017-2024. He was known for his breaking news, or "Woj Bombs." Before that, he spent time at Yahoo Sports.

The former NBA insider graduated from St. Bonaventure University in 1991 and announced in Sep. 2024 that he would be leaving ESPN to return to the University in a general manager role. His position consists of working with name, image and likeness, recruiting and supporting Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt.

"It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches and institution," Wojnarowski told ESPN.

"I am hopeful that I can bring value in a lot of areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men's futures in ways both professionally and personally."

The Bonnies are 19-9 in their first season with Woj as GM, and he is looking to contribute to the team's NIL funds by selling memorabilia from his time at ESPN. Basketball fans don't seem too satisfied with this initiative.

