Brother Jose drops 4-word reaction to Azzi Fudd’s career-high night vs St John’s

Azzi Fudd's brother Jose dropped a four-word reaction to his sister's electrifying performance, as the talented basketball star shattered records with a career-high night against St. John's.

Following the UConn Huskies' 78-40 win against St John's Red Storm on Thursday, Azzi Fudd reached an all-time high in her scoring stats. The talented guard scored 34 points, grabbed one rebound and provided one assist in just 31 minutes of action.

After the win, UConn's official Instagram page posted a picture of the guard and added the caption:

"Azzi Fudd is up to a career-high 34 points and 8 3-pointers! 🔥"

Jose Fudd then took the picture and shared it on his Instagram story to publicly praise his sister, adding a caption that said:

"Sis beeeeen doing that"

Azzi's brother reacts to Fudd's record high performance (Credit: IG/@jose_fudd)

Azzi's brother pointed out that she has consistently delivered great results for her team over the course of her career.

Fudd's 17-point, one-rebound performance against Providence proved crucial, as she finished second in scoring and helped propel the Huskies to a comfortable win on the road.

Fast forward to the recent game, Azzi doubled the points from her previous match, delivered a memorable performance, stole the show, and finished as UConn's leading scorer in the game against the Red Storm.

St. John's v Connecticut - Source: Getty

This season, the UConn star has consistently delivered strong numbers, averaging 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and a notable 48.7% field goal percentage.

Azzi Fudd leads the Huskies to back-to-back wins

Fudd has played a significant role in UConn's resurgence, with the team securing consecutive victories in their last two games.

Uconn's most recent victory came against the St. John Red Storm on Thursday, with a commanding 78-40 scoreline. The Huskies swept all four quarters (24-13, 21-7, 23-12, 10-8), effortlessly defeating their opponents and cruising to a convincing win.

St. John's v Connecticut - Source: Getty

With this victory, the Huskies retained their first place in the Big East Conference standings, boasting an impressive overall record of 23-3 on the season.

The Huskies will aim to keep their momentum going when they clash with the Southeastern Conference's South Carolina Gamecocks, currently ranked third in their standings. It will be a highly anticipated showdown on Sunday at the Colonial Life Arena.

