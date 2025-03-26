Bruce Pearl issues statement to potential Auburn transfer portal targets amid March Madness run

Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl issued an important statement to college basketball players considering transferring to his team for the upcoming season.

Ad

Pearl, who has been Auburn’s head coach since 2014, appeared on the "OutKick" show with Dan Dakich. In a clip shared on the show’s X account on Wednesday, he addressed concerns regarding potential transfer targets.

His comments followed Michigan State coach Tom Izzo’s criticism of the timing of the NCAA transfer portal opening during March Madness.

Pearl agreed with Izzo’s perspective, saying, “I loved listening to Tom Izzo yesterday. He is right. Right now, we are going to give our kids every opportunity to advance into the next round.”

Ad

Trending

However, Pearl acknowledged that Auburn’s coaching staff is still keeping an eye on potential recruits.

“At the same time, I do have a good-sized staff, and we are able to have some eyes and an understanding of what is out there,” he said. “I lose 10 seniors. This year, we built this team to make a run, and we have made a run.”

Ad

Despite this, Bruce Pearl made it clear that Auburn’s primary focus remains on their NCAA Tournament campaign. He also had a message for players currently in the transfer portal.

“The kids that are in the portal right now gotta understand that if you want to look at Auburn, you gotta wait a little while,” he said. "My attention is completely on our opponents."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Auburn, the No. 1 seed with a 30-5 record, will face the No. 5 seed Michigan Wolverines (27-9) on Friday night at State Farm Arena. Both teams will compete for a spot in the Elite Eight.

Bruce Pearl aims for second Elite Eight appearance with Auburn

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Bruce Pearl was hired as Auburn’s head coach in March 2014. Over his 11-year tenure, he has led the team to the Elite Eight only once, in 2019. That year, Auburn made a historic run to the Final Four before losing 63-62 to No. 1 seed Virginia.

Auburn has consistently qualified for the NCAA Tournament over the past four years. However, until this season, they had not advanced past the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here