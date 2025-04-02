Bruce Pearl makes hilarious admission on his shirtless celebrations while supporting Auburn's football team

Bruce Pearl took a trip down memory lane when he was shown a video of his shirtless celebration from 2021 during an interview Tuesday with CBS Sports host Jaclyn DeAugustino. The Auburn coach made a hilarious admission about that epic moment ahead of the Tigers’ Final Four showdown with the Florida Gators.

The video showed a shirtless Pearl celebrating wildly with Auburn fans during a Tigers football game. The veteran coach enjoyed watching Bryan Harsin’s squad that day, but he admitted his wife wasn’t thrilled with his antics.

“My wife has said, enough already with this taking your shirt off. America has seen quite enough of that bad body. That’s actually the incredible bulk, not the incredible hulk," Pearl said.

A shirtless celebration may be in the cards again for Pearl, who is two wins away from leading Auburn to its first-ever NCAA title. The Tigers will face top-seeded Florida in the Final Four on Saturday. If Auburn wins, it will face the winner of the Duke vs. Houston matchup in the national championship game.

How Bruce Pearl's Auburn reached the NCAA Final Four

The top-seeded Auburn Tigers opened their 2025 NCAA Tournament campaign with a convincing 83-63 victory over No. 16 seed Alabama State in the first round. Miles Kelly stepped up for Pearl in that contest, scoring 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting. He was lights out from beyond the arc, shooting 7-for-15.

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl cuts down the net after winning the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at State Farm Arena. Photo: Imagn

Auburn then faced No. 9 seed Creighton in the second round, recording an 82-70 win. Tahaad Pettiford led the Tigers to victory, scoring a game-high 23 points off the bench on 7-for-14 shooting.

The Tigers continued their March Madness run with a Sweet 16 showdown against No. 5 seed Michigan. Johni Broome led the Tigers to a 78-65 win, scoring a game-high 22 points on 9-for-21 shooting, with 16 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive glass.

Broome helped Auburn reach the Final Four for just the second time in program history, leading the Tigers to a 70-64 victory over No. 2 seed Michigan State in the Elite Eight. He finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

