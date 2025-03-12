Bruce Pearl ponders how he'd convince Cooper Flagg to stay in college another year: "There's a difference between being rich and wealthy"

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, a two-time Associated Press Coach of the Year at the university, shared his thoughts on how he would persuade Cooper Flagg to stay in college for another season.

On The Dan Patrick Show on Monday, Pearl said that he would only encourage Flagg to return if he genuinely believed it would be in the young star’s best interest.

"It's not how much you make, it's how long you can make it,” he said.

Pearl suggests that waiting another year might put Flagg in a better position to sign those bigger, long-term contracts that differentiate being "rich" from being "wealthy."

“There's a difference between being rich and being wealthy,” Pearl said. “People that are wealthy have made it for a long time, and so that's the only thing I would look at as far as what might be in his best interest is, would waiting another year put him in a better position to sign that second and third contract that takes him from being rich to wealthy.”

The Tigers coach’s perspective is the long-term financial planning over short-term gains, framing the decision as one of strategic career growth.

Bruce Pearl calling for urgency

Auburn wrapped up its regular season with a mix of highs and setbacks, claiming the SEC championship with Johni Broome’s standout performances. However, back-to-back losses, including a crushing overtime defeat to rival Alabama, exposed areas of concern.

For Bruce Pearl, rebounding struggles and inconsistent contributions beyond Broome remain pressing issues heading into the postseason. With tournament play now in focus, he’s calling for urgency.

"It's just all about step up," Pearl said [H/t Montgomery Advertiser]. "As you get seeded a little bit better, you have a better chance to advance through the tournament, which you earned, and we worked for. But it's time."

As the SEC Tournament’s top seed, Auburn holds a double bye and opens its postseason run on Friday, aiming to reset and capitalize on its position.

