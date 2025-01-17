Bruce Pearl praises record-breaking crowd as Auburn defeats ranked Mississippi State: “You can’t be anything but impressed”

Bruce Pearl's No. 1 Auburn defeated No. 15 Mississippi State 88-66 on Tuesday, improving their conference record to 4-0. Auburn forced 16 turnovers and held the Bulldogs to 34.9% shooting, resulting in their lowest scoring total of the season for the second time. However, that was not the most impressive part for the six-time National Coach of the Year award winner.

Noticing the crowd and the energy throughout the game at Neville Arena, Pearl commended the fans, players and coaching staff.

"You can’t be anything but impressed," he said. "First of all, the crowd was amazing. We set a record tonight - the most students we’ve ever had in Neville Arena, welcome back to campus, welcome back to school.

Trending

"We did what we could while our students were gone. We felt the energy in the building, our guys felt the energy in the building. Hearing Chaney (Johnson) get introduced with the starters and the way the crowd and the students received him, I thought it was awesome."

With that, Bruce Pearl praised the scouting team and the players' ability to defend without fouling. The Tigers also had a smooth-flowing offense throughout the game, scoring 40+ points in both halves.

They converted 55% of their attempts, with five players (four starters) posting double-digit points.

Bruce Pearl names his hardest-working player

During the postgame interview, Pearl also singled out forward Chaney Johnson as the hardest worker on the Auburn squad.

Bruce Pearl noted that Johnson gained 25 pounds during the summer to better prepare for the season, adding that the entire roster and coaching staff would agree with his assessment.

"His hair is a little different but the young man is 25 pounds heavier right now, he he a monster," Pearl said (Timestamp: 4:24).

"I'll say it again Chaney Johnson is my hardest worker, it's really hard if you go back and look at me for 10 or 11 years when I say somebody's a hard work. I always put a couple guys in because you don't want to hurt anybody's feelings. Nobody on his team would argue with it, whether it's developing his body, working on his jump shot."

Johnson posted 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks against Mississippi State. It was his first start of the season, replacing star Johni Broome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here